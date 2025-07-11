'Processing shock, won't give up': Kapil Sharma's Kap Cafe after firing

Kap's Cafe, owned by comedian Kapil Sharma and located in Surrey, Canada, was targeted in a gunfire incident early Thursday (IST). Following the incident, the cafe issued a strong statement against the violence and promised to continue operations.

"Let's stand firm against violence," the cafe wrote in a post on its Instagram page. "We opened Kap's Cafe with hopes of bringing warmth, community, and joy through delicious coffee and friendly conversation. To have violence intersect with that dream is heartbreaking. We are processing this shock, but we are not giving up."

It further added, "Thank you for Your Support. Your kind words, prayers, and memories shared via DM mean more than you know. This cafe exists because of your belief in what we're building together. Let's stand firm against violence and ensure Kap's Cafe remains a place of warmth and community."

Gunshots fired outside Kap's Cafe: What happened? Several gunshots were fired outside Kap's Cafe in Surrey at 1:50 am (local time) on Thursday, PTI reported, citing Surrey Police Service. "Upon police arrival, it was quickly determined that the shots were fired towards the business, damaging the property, while staff members were still present inside," the Surrey Police Service stated. At least 10 bullet holes could be seen in a window at Kap's Cafe, which opened on July 4, while another window pane was shattered. ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma's Canada cafe attacked; Khalistani terrorist takes blame The police said that investigations are ongoing, with efforts focused on determining the motive and potential links to other incidents in the area. As of now, no suspect description has been released, and the motive remains unconfirmed, according to a report by The Vancouver Sun.