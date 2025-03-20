Karnataka Bandh on March 22: What's open, what's closed in Bengaluru?

Pro-Kannada groups have announced a statewide bandh in Karnataka on March 22 in response to the ongoing language dispute between Kannada and Marathi speakers. The call for the shutdown follows an incident where a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus driver and conductor were assaulted during an argument over language. The altercation took place on the outskirts of Belagavi, a district bordering Maharashtra.

Karnataka bandh: What will be closed?

Public transport: Services of BMTC (Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation) and KSRTC could face disruptions, with some buses potentially going off the roads depending on the situation. However, no official confirmation has been issued yet. Private taxis and autos may also be impacted as some unions have extended support to the bandh.

Educational institutions: Several schools and colleges have announced a precautionary holiday. Parents and students are advised to check with their respective institutions.

Shops and businesses: Markets, shopping centres, and local stores in key areas like Chickpet, KR Market, and Gandhi Bazaar may remain closed.

Malls and theatres: Some malls, multiplexes, and entertainment venues might shut down if protests intensify.

Government offices: While state government offices will remain open, attendance could be affected due to transport disruptions.

Also Read

Karnataka bandh: What will remain open?

Namma metro: Metro services will operate as usual, though connectivity to metro stations via autos and cabs may be impacted.

Hospitals and pharmacies: All healthcare facilities, including hospitals and medical stores, will remain functional.

Railways and airports: Trains and flights are expected to run on schedule, but travellers should plan their commute in advance.

Essential services: Fuel stations, milk booths, and some supermarkets will stay open, though smaller businesses may opt to close.

Quick commerce and food delivery: Online delivery platforms such as Blinkit, Zepto, and Instamart will continue operations. Food delivery services will function, depending on restaurant availability.

Traffic and security measures

Bengaluru police will deploy additional personnel in sensitive areas such as Majestic, Town Hall, Mysore Bank Circle, and Freedom Park, where demonstrations are anticipated. Commuters are advised to stay updated on traffic alerts and plan accordingly.

KSRTC bus incident

On February 22, a boy and a girl aboard a KSRTC bus allegedly assaulted the conductor and threatened the driver over a language disagreement. Reports indicate that the confrontation began when the conductor asked for a ticket, and the boy responded in Marathi. When the conductor, identified as Hukkeri, informed them that he did not understand Marathi and requested a response in Kannada, the boy reportedly called his friends, who later attacked both the conductor and the driver.

Following Hukkeri’s complaint, five people were arrested. Meanwhile, the girl, a minor, also filed a complaint alleging inappropriate behaviour by the conductor.

[With PTI inputs]