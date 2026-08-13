Karnataka bandh today: Cauvery dispute puts state on protest mode

Karnataka is observing a bandh on Thursday, August 13, over the Cauvery water dispute, but the shutdown has not resulted in widespread disruption so far. Public transport and essential services remain operational, while protests and road blockades have been reported in some areas.

The bandh, called by the Federation of Kannada Organisations led by Vatal Nagaraj, is being observed from 6 am to 6 pm. The protest centres on directions from the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) and the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to release 12,000 cusecs of Cauvery water daily to Tamil Nadu for 15 days.

What sparked the Karnataka bandh? The protest comes amid renewed tension over the Cauvery water-sharing dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The latest dispute centres on a sharp increase in the quantity of water Karnataka has been asked to release. Karnataka has argued that its reservoirs have received lower-than-average inflows and that available water must be conserved for drinking needs, agriculture, and other essential requirements. The CWRC had earlier directed Karnataka to ensure a flow of 3,500 cusecs at Biligundlu for 15 days from July 29, and the CWMA subsequently upheld the order. However, on August 11, the CWRC issued a fresh directive asking Karnataka to release 12,000 cusecs a day for 15 days from August 12, a nearly four-fold increase. The CWMA later backed the latest direction, prompting renewed opposition in Karnataka, where the state government has also said that releasing 12,000 cusecs a day would be difficult given its own water requirements.

While the bandh was initially triggered by the directive to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, its scope has since been widened to include several long-standing water and irrigation demands in Karnataka, including: Mekedatu project: Progress on the proposed balancing reservoir project along the Cauvery basin

Kalasa-Banduri Nala project: Action on the long-delayed project aimed at addressing drinking water needs in northern Karnataka

Upper Krishna project: Faster implementation of the irrigation project to support drinking water and agricultural needs across the region The Supreme Court hearing on Tamil Nadu's plea has now been deferred to August 17, adding to the uncertainty over the dispute.

Karnataka bandh today: What Is open? Despite the shutdown call, most essential and public services are functioning normally. In Bengaluru, BMTC and KSRTC buses continued to operate, while Namma Metro services were also expected to remain unaffected. Autos, taxis, cabs, private buses and airport taxi services are operating as usual. The following services are expected to remain operational: Banks, hospitals, pharmacies and other medical establishments

Government offices and establishments

IT, biotechnology and other commercial establishments

Shopping malls, markets and APMC yards

Hotels, bakeries, darshinis and shops

Street vendors and garment establishments

BMTC, KSRTC and Namma Metro services

Autos, taxis and other private transport Schools in Bengaluru were functioning normally in the morning, with some institutions also conducting scheduled examinations. Mysuru also reported normal school and hotel operations.

Organisations including the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, led by Praveen Shetty and TA Narayana Gowda, have also backed the bandh while opting not to join the statewide shutdown. Karnataka bandh: What Is affected? Protests and road blockades have been reported in some areas, particularly in Mandya, which remains the centre of the Cauvery agitation. Farmers and activists gathered at Sanjay Circle and other locations in Mandya, where protesters blocked the old Bengaluru-Mysuru highway and raised slogans against releasing more water to Tamil Nadu. Police have deployed additional personnel and warned against forced shutdowns, road blockades, violence or damage to property. Liquor sales have also been restricted in parts of Mandya district as a precaution.