Karnataka BJP chief Vijayendra joins Run for Unity to honour Sardar Patel

Karnataka BJP chief B.Y. Vijayendra participated in the 'Run for Unity' event on Tuesday to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Speaking to ANI, Vijayendra expressed that the 'Run for Unity' is being celebrated across Karnataka in honour of Sardar Patel's legacy. He highlighted the importance of Patel's contributions, saying, "Every youth in this country should remember the sacrifice of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel."

"Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave us a call to celebrate 'Run for Unity' on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. So today we are celebrating it. Every youth in this country should remember the sacrifice of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for India, for its unity", he said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Assembly Leader of Opposition (LoP) R Ashok also participated in event in Bengaluru. Addressing reporters, Ashok shared his enthusiasm for the celebration:

"Today on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, in Karnataka, we are celebrating the 'Run for Unity' program after PM Modi called for it. We are very enthusiastic about celebrating it", he said.

The 'Run for Unity' events are taking place across India in memory of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and remembering his enduring legacy. The Chief Ministers of Tripura and Uttarakhand also participated in similar events in their states.

More From This Section

In Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah remarked that the Unity Run reflects a commitment not only to India's unity but also to the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India).

Speaking at the Unity Run event organised in the national capital on the occasion of 'National Unity Day', the Union Home Minister on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to organize the Unity Run in memory of the great Sardar Patel.

"This time there is Diwali festival on 31 October. Therefore it has been decided to organise the Unity Run on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras today on October 29 instead of October 31. On 31 October 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to organize the Unity Run in memory of the great Sardar Patel for the unity and integrity of the country. Today when we all have gathered here for the Unity Run on Unity Day, this Unity Run is not just a resolution for the unity of India, now the Unity Run has also become a resolution for a 'Viksit Bharat'," Amit Shah said.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya were also present at the event.

The 'Run for Unity', held on 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' (National Unity Day) to honour Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, is celebrated nationwide this year on October 29 due to the Diwali festivities.