Karnataka CM orders review of TN's ban on RSS activities in govt spaces

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed the Chief Secretary to review the action taken by the Tamil Nadu government on banning the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) from conducting its activities in government spaces. His statement comes after Minister Priyank Kharge wrote a letter urging a similar restriction in Karnataka, citing the precedent set by Tamil Nadu.

"The RSS organisation is using government spaces for its activities. Minister Priyank Kharge has written a letter stating that since it has been banned in Tamil Nadu, it should be banned here as well. I have instructed the Chief Secretary to consider and review the action taken by Tamil Nadu regarding the ban on RSS activities in government spaces," Siddaramaiah said to reporters.

The move comes after Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to bar RSS activities in government schools, colleges, and state-owned temples, accusing the organisation of "brainwashing young minds" and promoting a "philosophy against the Constitution". He criticised the RSS, saying, "'Hindu khatre me hai, bacha zyaada paida karo,' yet its members remain bachelors. Why can't they marry and practice what they preach?" Speaking to ANI, Kharge said, "I have requested the CM that RSS activities should not be allowed in government schools and colleges... RSS's activities brainwash young minds, which is not helping the nation or society. I've written to the CM to not allow RSS activities or their 'Baithaks', even in archaeological temples or state-owned temples. Let them do it in private homes... We have no problem with that but you can't use government grounds for their mass brainwashing... If this philosophy were so good, why aren't the BJP leaders' children involved in it? How many BJP leaders' children have taken Trishul Diksha? How many BJP leaders' children are Gaurakshaks and Dharam Rakshaks? How many BJP leaders' children come out in the open during any communal disturbance? RSS philosophy is only for the poor."

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also spoke on the issue of representation for the Valmiki community in the state cabinet. Responding to questions about a possible cabinet position following the resignation of an MLA from the community, Siddaramaiah said that the issue would be considered during the upcoming cabinet reshuffle. "In the context of the upcoming cabinet reshuffle in the coming days, it will be considered whether representation will be given to members of the Valmiki community," Siddaramaiah said. Siddaramaiah on Monday hosted a dinner meeting for all his Cabinet colleagues. The meeting came weeks ahead of the completion of two and a half years of the Congress government in the state.

Although there was speculation of an imminent Cabinet reshuffle in the State, Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy stated that the only agenda of the dinner meeting was the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Zilla Panchayat (ZP), and Taluk Panchayat (TP) elections. Asked whether the ministers' performances were discussed, he said that no such evaluation was conducted in the meeting. "The only agenda was elections. For Bangalore people, BBMP, and for rural people, ZP/TP," Ramalinga Reddy told reporters after the meeting. The meeting also took place in the backdrop of the supporters of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar within the Congress, maintaining that he would be the CM. After Congress won the 2023 Assembly election in the State, DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah were the contenders for the CM post. After holding many rounds of discussion, the Congress high command chose Siddaramaiah for the CM post. There were reports at that time that Shivakumar agreed to the decision after the rotation of the CM post between him and Siddaramaiah.