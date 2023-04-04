Home / India News / Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar booked for throwing notes in rally

The Mandya Court, on Tuesday, booked Shivakumar for allegedly throwing Rs 500 currency notes during the Praja Dhwani Yatra in Mandya

Politics
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 9:47 AM IST
The Mandya Court, on Tuesday, booked the Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar for allegedly throwing Rs 500 currency notes during the Praja Dhwani Yatra in Mandya.

During the Congress party's 'Praja Dhwani Yatra' near Bevinahalli in Srirangapatna on March 28, Shivakumar was allegedly seen throwing Rs 500 currency notes at the artists performing in the rally.

After the incident, the Election Commission filed a complaint, based on which a non-cognisable offence was registered against DK Shivakumar. After that, the Congress leader was booked by Mandya rural police at the direction of a local court.

Earlier on March 29, Shivakumar had expressed confidence in the Congress's preparedness for the Assembly elections.

"Congress is ready for elections, we want this govt to be dismissed. The earlier this govt is dismissed, the better it is for the state and country. This election will be development-oriented and for a corruption-free state and country," Shivakumar told reporters

Hitting out at Bharatiya Janata Party, the state Congress chief alleged that the party is "compromising corruption" in Karnataka.

"This election will be a model because corruption is at its peak. PM Modi encouraged corruption and did not open his mouth. He did not take any action against his party leaders. Only for the sake of the party, he is compromising a lot of corrupt activities. The BJP never gave employment to the youth. Our clean administration will bring our party to power," he added.

Karnataka, which has 224 seats in the Assembly currently has 119 MLAs of the ruling BJP, while Congress has 75 and its ally JD(S) has 28 seats.

The Election Commission on March 29 announced the schedule for the Karnataka Assembly elections. The polling would take place in a single phase on May 10, and the counting of votes will be done on May 13.

Topics :D K ShivakumarKarnatakaCongress

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 9:10 AM IST

