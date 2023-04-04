Home / India News / LIVE: Donald Trump arrested at New York Court, to face historic charges

New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 11:32 PM IST
Donald Trump turned himself in Tuesday for a historic New York court hearing held amid tight security and a global media frenzy, as the Republican billionaire becomes the first American president in history to face criminal charges. In a spectacle playing out on live television - with rival protesters rallying outside -- the hearing marks a watershed moment for the US criminal and political system, with the potential to upend the 2024 White House race in which Trump is currently the presumptive Republican nominee. The 76-year-old is expected to plead not guilty to a host of charges related to hush money paid to a porn star ahead of the 2016 election that brought him to power.

Delhi reports 521 new Covid-19 cases, 216 recoveries and one death (primary cause of death is not Covid) in the last 24 hours. Active cases 1710.

Major avalanche strikes at 14th mile on Jawaharlal Nehru road connecting Gangtok with Nathula in Sikkim. So far, seven tourists have died and 11 have been injured, officials said. Avalanche hit around 12:20 pm. Resuce operation is underway. 350 stranded tourists and 80 vehicles were rescued after snow clearance from the road, Border Road Organisation said.

This is not first time China has made such an attempt. We reject this outright. Arunachal Pradesh an integral, inalienable part of India. Attempts to assign invented names will not alter this reality, the MEA said on renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh by China.

Varanasi-bound IndiGo Flight from Bengaluru with 137 passengers onboard made an emergency landing, due to a technical problem, at Shamshabad Airport in Telangana at 6.15 am morning on Tuesday. All passengers are safe, says DGCA.

Delhi-NCR saw heavy rain coupled with thunderstorms on Tuesday early morning, which is likely to create inconvenience for commuters during peak morning hours.

11:26 PM Apr 23

Donald Trump arrived at a Manhattan courthouse to be formally charged

10:40 PM Apr 23

Visuals from Manhattan as Trump heads to court for first-ever criminal arraignment of a former US President

9:32 PM Apr 23

Samples of eye drops linked to blindness, deaths in US are "free of contamination": Health Ministry sources

11:26 PM Apr 23

11:25 PM Apr 23

Waterlogging in parts of Bengaluru after the rain

10:40 PM Apr 23

9:32 PM Apr 23

8:59 PM Apr 23

Delhi reports 521 new Covid-19 cases, 216 recoveries and one death in the last 24 hours

6:45 PM Apr 23

711 fresh infections and 4 deaths in Maharashtra today; Active caseload stands at 3,792 in the state

6:43 PM Apr 23

The first batch of Agniveers, Women Agniveers arrive on board INS Vikramaditya

4:36 PM Apr 23

Rescue operation underway after an avalanche strikes the area in Sikkim

4:33 PM Apr 23

Pakistan central bank raises rate by 100 bps to 21% to rein in inflation: Reuters

Pakistan's central bank raised its key interest rate by 100 basis points on Tuesday, as the cash-strapped country aims to bring down record high inflation.
The key rate of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) now stands at 21%, its highest level ever, with consumer price inflation at its highest level recorded to date. Investors polled by Reuters had mostly expected a rate hike of 200 basis points.

4:20 PM Apr 23

Rahul asks journalist 'why do you always say what BJP is saying', faces flak for 'insulting' media again

Rahul Gandhi's counter to a journalist "why do you always say what BJP is saying" after he was asked about the ruling party's criticism of the Congress leader, evoked a sharp reaction on Tuesday from the BJP which accused him of "attacking" the media again.

The former Congress president, who was walking into the Congress headquarters here, was asked about the BJP's allegation that he tried to pressure the judiciary after he was joined by a large number of party leaders and workers while filing an appeal in a Surat court against his conviction in a defamation case on Monday.

3:59 PM Apr 23

Kerala train fire: SIT verifying info about suspect, intensifies probe

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Kerala Police on Tuesday intensified its probe into an incident of arson aboard an express train in Kozhikode district of Kerala, and was verifying information received about the suspect in the case, police said.

Two days after the incident rocked the state, senior officials of various investigating agencies, including the NIA (National Investigation Agency) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) today inspected the coaches of the Alappuzha-Kannur Express train.

3:46 PM Apr 23

Six tourists die in Sikkim avalanche, 11 others injured

Six tourists were killed and 11 others injured in a major avalanche in Sikkim's Nathula area on Tuesday, police officials said here.

The injured are being brought to the state capital Gangtok's hospital.

3:27 PM Apr 23

Amitabh Kant-headed panel to examine stalled real estate projects, suggest ways for completion

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has set up a 14-member committee headed by former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant to examine issues related to stalled real estate projects and recommend various ways for their completion.

According to an order issued by the ministry on March 31, the committee will submit its report within six months from the date of its first meeting.

2:45 PM Apr 23

Have to be alert always lest BJP incites riots, says CM Mamata Banerjee

12:50 PM Apr 23

Sadbhavna March by locals in Biharsharif after situation improves in violence-affected areas

12:46 PM Apr 23

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan gets interim bail from anti-terrorism court

11:55 AM Apr 23

Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck pays tribute at Rajghat

11:50 AM Apr 23

Arunachal integral, inalienable part of India: MEA rejects China's claims

11:33 AM Apr 23

PM Modi calls for integrated response to disasters in a closely connected world

In his video address at the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday underlined the need for an integrated response to disasters, saying disaster in one region can have a big impact on a completely different region in a closely connected world.
 
 

10:49 AM Apr 23

Who owns 20,000 crore invested in Adani firm, asks Rahul Gandhi

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 8:03 AM IST

Next Story