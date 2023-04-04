LIVE: Donald Trump arrested at New York Court, to face historic charges

Donald Trump turned himself in Tuesday for a historic New York court hearing held amid tight security and a global media frenzy, as the Republican billionaire becomes the first American president in history to face criminal charges. In a spectacle playing out on live television - with rival protesters rallying outside -- the hearing marks a watershed moment for the US criminal and political system, with the potential to upend the 2024 White House race in which Trump is currently the presumptive Republican nominee. The 76-year-old is expected to plead not guilty to a host of charges related to hush money paid to a porn star ahead of the 2016 election that brought him to power.

Delhi reports 521 new Covid-19 cases, 216 recoveries and one death (primary cause of death is not Covid) in the last 24 hours. Active cases 1710.

Major avalanche strikes at 14th mile on Jawaharlal Nehru road connecting Gangtok with Nathula in Sikkim. So far, seven tourists have died and 11 have been injured, officials said. Avalanche hit around 12:20 pm. Resuce operation is underway. 350 stranded tourists and 80 vehicles were rescued after snow clearance from the road, Border Road Organisation said. This is not first time China has made such an attempt. We reject this outright. Arunachal Pradesh an integral, inalienable part of India. Attempts to assign invented names will not alter this reality, the MEA said on renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh by China.



Varanasi-bound IndiGo Flight from Bengaluru with 137 passengers onboard made an emergency landing, due to a technical problem, at Shamshabad Airport in Telangana at 6.15 am morning on Tuesday. All passengers are safe, says DGCA.



Delhi-NCR saw heavy rain coupled with thunderstorms on Tuesday early morning, which is likely to create inconvenience for commuters during peak morning hours. Several parts of Delhi and its neighbouring areas, including Ghaziabad, witnessed heavy rainfall with thunderstorms on Tuesday early morning.



