Karnataka govt set to launch India's first knowledge health city on Sept 26

The Karnataka government's ambitious "Knowledge Health Innovation Research-City" (KHIR-City) project, touted as the first of its kind in the country, is set to be launched on September 26.

The Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is slated to give the green signal for the works in the first phase of the project at a ceremony in 'Vidhana Soudha', official sources said.

The sources said the project would be established on 2,000 acres, with the first phase being developed on 500 acres. "The project with an estimated investment of over Rs 40,000 crore is expected to generate around one lakh jobs -- both direct and indirect," an official said.