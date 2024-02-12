Karnataka govt will support setting up US Consulate in Bengaluru: Kharge

The Government of Karnataka will provide all support to the US Government for starting a consulate in Bengaluru, said Priyank M Kharge, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and Information Technology and Biotechnology (ITBT), on Monday. The Minister pointed out that a huge population of students and technology workers from Bengaluru visit the US regularly and so requested for setting up a consulate in the city to facilitate their visa and other formalities.

“We will extend our full support to the US Government for starting a consulate in Bengaluru. It will help the IT and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES) industries, techies, and students in Karnataka, who have to travel to Chennai and Hyderabad for their visa applications,” reiterated Sharath Bachegowda, Chairman, Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation (Keonics).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Minister Kharge was speaking to delegates of the US Trade Mission to Karnataka and South India who are visiting major Tier-I and Tier-II South Indian cities from 12 to 20 February 2024. More than 15 well-known and respected schools from the United States of America are part of the Trade Mission.

“The delegates of the Trade Mission will seek to connect US education institutions with Indian higher education institutions and students to advance mutually beneficial collaboration,” said Kharge.

The US Trade Mission to Karnataka and South India will also explore multiple avenues of cooperation between the US and India in advancing technology innovation in manufacturing and other allied sectors. It will also work towards building a long-term partnership between the US and Indian businesses.

The US Trade Mission to Karnataka and South India, organized by the US Commercial Service, began its tour with Bengaluru from 12 to 13 February 2024. It is heading to Mangaluru and Manipal from 14 to 15 February 2024, meeting students in Kochi from 16 to 17 February 2024, and concluding in Coimbatore from 19 to 20 February 2024. The delegation includes senior representatives from George Washington University, the University of Texas-San Antonio, Arizona State University, and the University of Arkansas.

A Clean Edge Trade Mission is also part of the US Trade Mission visiting Chennai on 11 March 2024. The mission aims to support the US-India partnership to develop sustainable and secure clean energy markets. The aim is also to support the protection of human health and the environment. Seven US companies offering clean technology products and solutions will participate in the mission.