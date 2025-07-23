Thane civic chief warns power firms against connection to illegal buildings

Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao on Wednesday instructed power supply companies not to provide electricity to any unauthorised structures, and asked them to verify the legal status of such properties first.
In a high-level meeting held in the afternoon at the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) headquarters, Rao conveyed that supplying power to unauthorised buildings and structures was a violation of court orders and must be prevented through rigorous verification procedures. "There are clear orders of the high court that no power supply should be provided to any unauthorised construction," he said, emphasizing that it was the legal responsibility of both Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) and Torrent Power to verify the legality of any building before approving power connections. Electricity cannot be supplied on the basis of an affidavit or application alone. The power companies must verify supporting documents that establish the legal status of a structure before granting any connection, he said.
The meeting was attended by senior TMC officials and executives from the power supply firms.
"This is a very important and serious matter. The high court has made it amply clear that only authorised constructions are entitled to electricity supply. This must be strictly followed from today onwards," Rao stated. To ensure compliance and minimise inconvenience to genuine consumers, the civic chief asked both companies to work in coordination with the TMC's Urban Development Department and establish a joint verification mechanism. "A streamlined procedure must be put in place immediately to ensure that all future electricity connections are vetted for legality. The power companies must escalate any ambiguity to senior levels to avoid errors," Rao added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
