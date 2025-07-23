3,438 SHGs formed to empower de-notified, nomadic communities: Govt

The Centre on Wednesday said it has formed 3,438 Self Help Groups (SHGs) with 46,067 members exclusively from de-notified, nomadic and semi-nomadic communities (DNTs) as part of its Scheme for Economic Empowerment of DNTs (SEED).
The scheme aims to improve access to education, healthcare, housing and livelihood for these historically marginalised groups.
In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment B L Verma said the SEED scheme was launched to empower the DNT communities through targeted interventions, including free coaching for education and job opportunities, distribution of Ayushman Bharat health cards, promotion of livelihood activities through SHGs and provision of housing under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (both rural and urban).
To coordinate efforts for the welfare of these communities, the ministry has also set up the Development and Welfare Board for De-notified, Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Communities (DWBDNC).
The board is working in collaboration with the National Backward Classes Finance and Development Corporation (NBCFDC), the National Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation (NSFDC), and several NGOs to engage directly with the communities.
However, the ministry clarified that the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM) does not maintain segregated data on DNT participation in SHGs at the national level.
The SEED scheme is part of the government's broader effort to ensure social justice and inclusion for groups that have traditionally remained outside the formal welfare net.
