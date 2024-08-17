Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Karnataka Guv grants sanction for prosecution of Siddaramiah in MUDA scam

Karnataka Guv grants sanction for prosecution of Siddaramiah in MUDA scam

Based on a petition filed by advocate-activist T J Abraham, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot had issued a 'showcause notice' on July 26 directing the CM to submit his reply to the allegations

Siddaramaiah
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2024 | 11:47 AM IST
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has granted sanction for prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment 'scam', official sources said on Saturday.

"The Governor has granted sanction for prosecution against the Chief Minister. It is based on three petitions filed by T J Abraham, one Pradeep and Snehamayi Krishna," an official at the Raj Bhavan told PTI.

Based on a petition filed by advocate-activist T J Abraham, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot had issued a "showcause notice" on July 26 directing the Chief Minister to submit his reply to the allegations against him within seven days as to why permission for prosecution should not be granted against him.

The Karnataka government had on August 1 "strongly advised" the Governor to withdraw his "showcause notice" to the Chief Minister and alleged "gross misuse of the Constitutional Office ' of the Governor.


Topics :SiddaramaiahKarnatakaKarnataka government

First Published: Aug 17 2024 | 11:47 AM IST

