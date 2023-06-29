Home / India News / President Droupadi Murmu extends greetings to citizens on eve of Id-uz-Zuha

President Droupadi Murmu extends greetings to citizens on eve of Id-uz-Zuha

The President said, Id-uz-Zuha is the holy festival of love and sacrifice

ANI
President Droupadi Murmu

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2023 | 7:37 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday greeted citizens on the eve of Id-uz-Zuha.

President Murmu said, "On the occasion of Id-uz-Zuha, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters living in India and abroad", according to an official statement.

The President said, "Id-uz-Zuha is the holy festival of love and sacrifice."

"This festival inspires us to follow the path of renunciation and selfless service to humanity. On this day, let us all pledge to work towards spreading mutual brotherhood and harmony in society", President Murmu added.

Also Read

Former Chief Justice of India AM Ahmadi passes away at 90 at his home

UCC against religious freedom, will oppose it under legal ambit: Jamiat

President Droupadi Murmu to embark on a two-day visit to Arunachal today

From common villager to Prez of India; a journey of Murmu on 65th b'day

New Parliament row: PIL filed in SC seeking inauguration by President Murmu

India removed from UNSG report on impact of armed conflict on children

Ulta Rath Yatra mishap: CM Manik Saha announces compensation for victims

PM Modi chairs PRAGATI interaction, reviews projects worth Rs 1,21,300 cr

Tripura's Rath Yatra mishap: PM Modi announces compensation for victims

J&K activist files complaint against Mehbooba Mufti for irresponsible tweet

Topics :EidDroupadi MurmupresidentIndian PresidentIslam

First Published: Jun 29 2023 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story