Karnataka HC verdict: CM to consult legal expert on legality of probe

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said he will not hesitate from facing investigation in a site allotment issue but added that he would consult legal experts to find out whether such a probe is allowed under law.

Reacting to the High Court order dismissing his petition challenging Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's order for investigation against him in a site allotment case, Siddaramaiah said truth will prevail.

"I will not hesitate from facing investigation. I will consult experts whether such a probe is allowed under law or not, the Chief Minister said.

Stating that he believed in law and the Constitution, he said: Truth will finally win in this fight.