Home / India News / BCCI, RCB 'invited whole world': Karnataka govt to HC on Bengaluru stampede

Karnataka government told the high court that RCB and BCCI invited massive crowds via social media without seeking permission, leading to the stampede that killed 11

Bengaluru RCB stampede
People walk past shoes left behind following a stampede outside a cricket stadium in Bengaluru (Photo: Reuters)
Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 2:06 PM IST
The Karnataka government on Wednesday directly held Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) responsible for the stampede outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed 11 lives.
 
During a hearing in the Karnataka High Court, the state government said the organisers never sought permission for the celebratory event and had instead “invited the whole world” through social media, India Today reported.
 
The court was hearing a batch of petitions filed by four individuals, including Nikhil Sosale, RCB’s marketing head, who have challenged their arrests related to the stampede.
 

RCB didn’t seek permission, merely informed

 
Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty, representing the state government, told the court that RCB had won their match against Punjab on May 29 and were certain of a place in the finals. Yet, they failed to obtain official permission for the victory parade and the celebration at the stadium.
 
“On June 3, just an hour before the match began, they submitted a representation saying they ‘shall’ organise a victory parade. This was not a permission request—it was a mere intimation,” Shetty told the court.
 
He further said that the only communication came from the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), and not from RCB or BCCI directly. Despite this, the franchise went ahead with promotions across social media starting late night on June 3, continuing into the early hours of June 4.
 
“It was as if they invited the whole world,” Shetty said. According to him, an overwhelming crowd of 3.5 to 4 lakh people gathered, while the stadium can only hold 33,000. “They never clarified who would be allowed in. Their posts simply said all fans were welcome to cheer,” he added.  ALSO READ | Diageo weighs Royal Challengers Bengaluru stake sale, eyes $2 bn valuation
 

RCB, BCCI held accountable for crowd control

 
The state government also highlighted an agreement between RCB and BCCI assigning full responsibility of gate management, ticketing, and security to the franchise and the cricket board. The earlier suggestion of a tripartite deal involving event management company DNA Entertainment Networks Pvt Ltd and KSCA was clarified and corrected in court.
 
Shetty submitted that RCB tried to portray the event as a government-organised function, when in fact it was entirely private. He said RCB mentioned free passes but failed to explain entry protocols. “They have come to this court with unclean hands. They have tried to mislead this court,” he said.
 

Stampede fallout: CID probe, police suspensions

 
The Advocate General also informed the court that the investigation has been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). He noted that the timing of the handover was irrelevant, as the high court had been informed on time. In the aftermath of the tragedy, several police officials were suspended, and a new commissioner was promptly appointed. The court is now reviewing the appointment documents. 
 

Topics :KarnatakaHigh CourtRoyal Challengers BangaloreBCCIStampedeBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

