Too soon to say RCB's post led to Chinnaswamy stampede: Karnataka HC

Too soon to say RCB's post led to Chinnaswamy stampede: Karnataka HC

Justice SR Krishna Kumar, while hearing RCB's plea to quash the FIR, observed it was premature to assign blame for the stampede that killed 11 outside Chinnaswamy Stadium

RCB victory parade

After hearing both sides, Justice Krishna Kumar said it was premature to determine whether RCB or the state government bore greater responsibility for the tragic incident.

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 7:59 PM IST

The Karnataka High Court on Monday observed that it was too early to conclude whether a social media post by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) was responsible for the stampede outside Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium on 4 June that left 11 dead, Bar and Bench reported.
 
Justice SR Krishna Kumar made the observation while hearing a plea filed by RCB and its event partner, DNA, seeking to quash the First Information Report (FIR) registered against them in connection with the incident. The FIR also names officials from the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). 
 
 

State govt cites crowd from RCB’s tweet

 
Appearing for the state, Karnataka Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty argued that following RCB’s IPL victory, the team had posted three tweets inviting fans to a celebratory event. These tweets, he said, reached an audience of around 13 crore and attracted nearly five lakh people to the venue, without the organisers obtaining prior permission from authorities.
 

RCB refutes

 
Senior Advocate C V Nagesh, representing RCB, countered the state’s position by stating that it was the Karnataka government, not RCB, that initially invited the public to attend the celebration. “I have not invited anybody, it was the Hon'ble Chief Minister who invited everybody,” he told the court.

The AG strongly objected to this claim during the proceedings.

Court urges restraint, posts matter for June 12

 
After hearing both sides, Justice Krishna Kumar said it was premature to determine whether RCB or the state government bore greater responsibility for the tragic incident. “We are not in a position to identify or to say that they (RCB/DNA) are more responsible because of the tweet or the government is... It is premature... So they are only asking for protection,” he remarked.
 
The judge then posted the matter for further hearing on 12 June and urged the state not to arrest any RCB or DNA representatives in the meantime.
 
“We will hear it (on June 12). But till then, don't do anything. When I am seized of the matter, for interim relief... We are telling you (State), instruct them not to arrest anyone. They are already before the Court. If you can... They’ve made submission that Court has already granted relief to KSCA. Second, there is no prima facie case. You reply day after, I will not pass order, but till then (don’t arrest). Otherwise, there will be one more (case),” Justice Kumar said.
 

Relief for KSCA earlier

 
Last week, the High Court had also directed the state government not to take any coercive action against the Karnataka State Cricket Association in relation to the stampede.

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 7:51 PM IST

