Meghalaya murder: Police to recreate crime scene with arrested wife, aides

The SIT will seek police custody of all the arrested persons, and will reconstruct the crime scene in Sohra

Indore couple goes missing in Meghalaya's East Khasi hills
Press Trust of India Shillong
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 11:18 AM IST
A special investigation team of the Meghalaya Police brought here around midnight arrested Sonam Raghuvanshi, one of the five accused in the murder of her Indore-based businessman husband Raja Raghuvanshi, and would reconstruct the crime scene in Sohra, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

The four others, who were also arrested from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh in connection with the murder, are expected to arrive here shortly, and they will be produced before a local court, he said.

Sonam was taken to a hospital here for a medical examination and will be produced before a court during the day as the SIT will seek her police custody to complete the investigation, he said. 

"The SIT team that brought Sonam arrived shortly before midnight. She was taken to a hospital here to ascertain whether she was pregnant or not. She will be produced before a court here," a senior police officer told PTI.

The SIT will seek "police custody of all the arrested persons, and will reconstruct the crime scene in Sohra", he said.

The Meghalaya Police, which codenamed the investigation as 'Operation Honeymoon', collected evidence from the residences and other places frequented by the accused in Indore and Ghazipur, East Khasi Hills district SP Vivek Syiem said.

Sonam and her aides were arrested from Indore in Madhya Pradesh and Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh for their alleged role in conspiring and killing Raja Raghuvanshi last month.

The SIT has secured a six-day remand for the accused persons from Indore and that of three days for one arrested from Ghazipur, he added. 

Raghuvanshi and his wife went missing while vacationing in Meghalaya's Sohra area on May 23. His body was found in a gorge on June 2.

Topics :MeghalayaMurdernortheast

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

