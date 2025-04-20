Home / India News / Karnataka's ex-DGP found dead at his home under mysterious circumstances

The 68-year-old IPS officer from the 1981 batch was a native of Champaran in Bihar and held an MSc in Geology

The body has been sent for autopsy, and further investigation is underway. | File Image
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Former Karnataka Director General of Police Om Prakash was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his HSR Layout residence in Bengaluru on Sunday, police said.

His body was found with injuries, raising suspicion that he may have been murdered, they added.

The 68-year-old IPS officer from the 1981 batch was a native of Champaran in Bihar and held an MSc in Geology.

He was appointed as the Director General of Police on March 1, 2015.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot upon receiving the information.

Police suspect the involvement of a close family member.

The body has been sent for autopsy, and further investigation is underway.

