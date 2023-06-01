Home / India News / Karnataka to get 2nd Vande Bharat Express in July: Union Min Joshi

Karnataka to get 2nd Vande Bharat Express in July: Union Min Joshi

Union Minister for Mine, Coal and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi announced on Thursday in Hubballi that the state will get a second Vande Bharat Express train in July

IANS Hubballi (Karnataka)
Karnataka to get 2nd Vande Bharat Express in July: Union Min Joshi

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 12:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Minister for Mine, Coal and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi announced on Thursday in Hubballi that the state will get a second Vande Bharat Express train in July, which will run between Bengaluru and Dharwad.

Joshi stated that he had spoken to the Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw in this regard. "All preparations for running the super fast train are complete. The Union railway minister has given assurance to inaugurate the new train by July," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the first Vande Bharat Express train between Mysuru and Chennai. This was the first Vande Bharata train in south India.

The people have expressed their happiness over the new train between Bengaluru and Dharwad as it connects north Karnataka with state capital Bengaluru.

"The people of twin cities -- Hubballi and Dharwad -- can experience the much sought after finest rail service after the introduction of the Vande Bharat train," Pralhad Joshi stated.

--IANS

mka/dpb

Also Read

Jagadish Shettar files nomination from Hubli-Dharwad-Central constituency

Kerala to conduct trial run for its first Vande Bharata Express today

Karnataka CM Bommai releases logo and mascot of National Youth Festival

Assam's latest Vande Bharat Express: Train timing, tickets prices, and more

Surekha Yadav becomes first woman loco pilot of Vande Bharat Express train

Judicial probe, peace committee to resolve Manipur violence: Amit Shah

Excise Policy case: Sisodia to be produced via video, says Delhi court

Amid unseasonal rain, Chandigarh administration calls for dengue alert

With record rainfall of 184.3 mm pre-season, Delhi gets cool start to June

Ahmednagar to be renamed as Ahilyanagar: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Topics :KarnatakaVande Bharat Express

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 2:01 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story