Karni Sena chief murder case: NIA raids 31 places in Haryana, Rajasthan

Multiple NIA teams carried out these searches in close coordination with the state Police forces.

The move comes days after the NIA takes over the case from Rajasthan Police considering the involvement of high-profile gangsters in the murder | File image
ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 10:12 AM IST
The raids are still underway at the locations of suspects linked to the case which the Central agency registered last month following orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The move comes days after the NIA takes over the case from Rajasthan Police considering the involvement of high-profile gangsters in the murder.

The Karni Sena chief was shot dead on December 5 at his residence in Jaipur, Rajasthan, by three shooters. Soon after the murder, gangster Rohit Godara, associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for Gogamedi's murder.

The two shooters, Rohit Rathore and Nitin Fauji, were arrested on December 9 in Chandigarh. They informed the police that it was Godara who had ordered the murder. The primary investigation also found that the shooters, while absconding, were in contact with Godara's close aides Virendra Chahan and Danaram.

Godara and Gogamedi were at loggerheads regarding the collection of ransom from some businessmen, and officials suspect that this may have led to the murder.

Another woman, who allegedly provided weapons and arranged accommodation, along with her husband, has also been arrested in connection with the case. The third shooter died during the firing.

The murder of Gogamedi was captured on CCTV, and the footage showed two men firing multiple shots at the Karni Sena chief, with another man standing at the door. Gogamedi was seen collapsing on the floor from the gunshot injuries and was immediately taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Gogamedi's security personnel, who was injured in the incident, also died later.

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 10:12 AM IST

