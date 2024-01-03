Officials to get DPRs done for revised Airport Metro alignment: T'gana CM

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has instructed the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited officials to quickly get the traffic studies and detailed project reports done for the revised Airport Metro alignment via the Old City and from LB Nagar here.

Reddy, who reviewed Phase-II of Hyderabad Metro Rail proposals, on Tuesday directed that the Airport Metro plan of the earlier (BRS) government from Raidurg to Shamshabad Airport (31 km; proposed to cost Rs 6,250 crore) shall be kept on hold as already a very wide Outer Ring Road (ORR) is available, according to an official release.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Instead, Airport Metro connectivity shall be planned from MGBS via Old city, and from LB Nagar, duly bridging the remaining gap of five km from Nagole to LB Nagar Metro stations, he said.

After a detailed presentation by HMRL Managing Director N V S Reddy, the Chief Minister directed the officials that the expansion proposals shall cater to major parts of the city and shall serve the maximum number of commuters.

He asked the HMRL MD to refine Phase-II proposals in coordination with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) Commissioner.

The Chief Minister instructed the HMRL MD to quickly get the traffic studies and DPRs (detailed project reports) done for the revised Airport Metro alignment via Old city and from LB Nagar and asked him to examine the feasibility of laying a part of the Metro in Laxmiguda-Jalpally-Mamidipally stretch 'At Grade' (road level) in the new alignment, since a 40 feet wide median without any obstructions is available in this stretch.

This can reduce the cost of Metro Rail construction, he said.

He also instructed HMDA Commissioner M Dana Kishore and CMO Principal Secretary V Seshadri to identify the large extent of government land available along this stretch to undertake Transit Oriented Development, which can contribute to part funding of the Airport Metro project as well as encourage development of the Old city and its surroundings.

Revanth Reddy opined that the new alignment will result in shorter distances and saving in cost, apart from catering to several parts of the city.

On the proposal of HMRL to widen the road from Darulshifa Junction to Shalibanda Junction in the Old City Metro Rail stretch, the Chief Minister desired that the feasibility of widening the road from Darulshifa junction upto Falaknuma junction to 100 ft shall be examined, in consultation with the public representatives of the Old City.

The Chief Minister also asked the HMRL MD to prepare extensions of the existing Metro corridors to nearby destinations to facilitate growth of the city in all directions.

Revanth Reddy instructed the HMRL MD and HMDA Commissioner to quickly prepare these plans in an integrated manner and draft a letter from him to Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in the next few days.

He has also asked them to incorporate Metro Rail in the Musi river front East-West corridor from Taramatipet to Narsingi via Nagole and MGBS (40 km).

The CM further ordered the officials to prepare a comprehensive master plan to cater to the fast-growing needs of Hyderabad city and to plan dispersed growth hubs all along the ORR.

Further, Metro Rail connectivity from the Airport area to Kandukur on Srisailam highway shall be planned, where a mega township can be created on the lands already acquired for Pharma city, he said, and also wished that Metro Phase-III plans shall cover expansion from JBS Metro station to Shameerpet; and from Paradise Metro station to Kandlakoya/ Medchal.

Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari and officials were present during the meeting.