Karwa Chauth 2023 Mehndi Designs: Check the interesting Mehndi designs here

Karwa Chauth is an auspicious festival majorly celebrated in the northern part of India. This day is also known as Karva Chauth or Karaka Chaturthi. Married women observe fasts on this day and pray for the long lives of their husbands. The festival holds huge importance for married Hindu women in India.

Women break their fast only after offering Arghya to the moon. The Karwa Chauth festival is mainly observed by married women, however, nowadays, unmarried women and many husbands also start fasting on this day. The Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on November 1, 2023.





According to the Hindu calendar, the festival is celebrated on Chaturthi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik. The Karwa Chauth puja muhurat, as per Drik panchang, is from 5.36 pm to 6.54 pm. However, the Chaturthi tithi will begin on October 31 at 9.30 pm and will end on November 1 at 9.19 pm The vrat timing is from 6.33 am to 6.15 pm, the moon will rise at 8.15 on November 1.

Karwa Chauth 2023 Celebrations This auspicious festival is observed across the country, however, it is majorly celebrated in north India, including Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan. The term Karwa means earthen pots and the Chauth means the fourth day. Hindu married women buy new earthen pots and decorate them with attractive designs and also put sweets and bangles inside the pots. The women dressed up like a newlywed bride with sindoor, bindi and bangles and wore brand new traditional clothes. They also apply Mehendi to their palms. Karwa Chauth 2023 Mehndi Designs



To observe the auspicious festival, women wear new clothes and apply mehndi of different designs on their palms. The mehndi makes the festival more special for women.

Here are the top Mehndi designs: