Karwa Chauth 2023 Mehndi Designs: Check the interesting Mehndi designs here

Karwa Chauth 2023 Celebrations This auspicious festival is observed across the country, however, it is majorly celebrated in north India, including Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan. The term Karwa means earthen pots and the Chauth means the fourth day. Hindu married women buy new earthen pots and decorate them with attractive designs and also put sweets and bangles inside the pots. The women dressed up like a newlywed bride with sindoor, bindi and bangles and wore brand new traditional clothes. They also apply Mehendi to their palms.
Karwa Chauth 2023 Mehndi Designs To observe the auspicious festival, women wear new clothes and apply mehndi of different designs on their palms. The mehndi makes the festival more special for women.
