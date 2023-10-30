Karwa Chauth 2023: What colours should you wear according to zodiac signs?



In October or November, during the Hindu lunar month of Kartika, Hindu women in Northern and Western India engage in the celebration of Karva or Karwa Chauth . On this day, the ladies fast for a day worshipping God for the well-being and a prosperous life for their spouses. It’s crucial that you know the meaning of the colours to be worn on this day, as indicated by your zodiac.

This year the Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on November 1. The married women fast from sunrise to the moonrise. It is believed that in ancient times when men were away for war, trade or travel, the women in their homes did exceptional and special worship, and marked fast for their well-being and safety.



To begin the day, married women eat a food called 'sargi'. It is readied by their mother-in-law and daughter-in-law early in the morning. Sargi is produced using vermicelli, milk and dry fruits. The ladies shouldn't hydrate till moonrise.

Karwa Chauth colours 2023

Lucky Colour for Aries- The ruling planet of Aries is Mars. Along these lines, you must wear red shaded clothes on this day. Red-coloured garments will be exceptionally propitious for you. Apart from that, your wedded life will also be promising.



Lucky Colour for Taurus - The ruling planet of Taurus is Venus. In this manner, Pink colour will be perfect for you. If you need a fresh start in your wedded life, pink must be your go-to colour.



Lucky Colour for Gemini- The ruling planet of Gemini is Mercury. Hence, you are encouraged to wear green clothes upon the arrival of Karwa Chauth. You can also wear some other shade of green. Will bring greenery into your affection life as well.



Lucky Colour for Cancer- The ruling planet of Cancer is the Moon. Upon the arrival of Karwa Chauth, the Moon God is loved by offering Arghya. You can wear ivory-hued garments on this day. This will be propitious for you as well as your love life, which will have its obstacles removed, and give you mental harmony.



Lucky Colour for Leo- The ruling planet of Leo is the Sun and in this way, you can search for purple clothing. This colour will end up being extremely fortunate for you. This colour will be fortunate for your wedded life.



Lucky Colour for Virgo- The ruling planet of Virgo is Mercury. Hence, you can wear yellow clothing, to welcome joy in your life. Likewise, the relationship between you and your partner will become more grounded.



Lucky Colour for Libra- The ruling planet of Libra is Venus. Accordingly, you can wear blue or magenta shaded garments. These colours will welcome positive energy into your life.



Lucky Colour for Scorpio- The ruling planet of Scorpio is Mars/Pluto. If you are somebody who is searching for affection in your wedded life, then wear saffron-coloured garments upon the arrival of Karwa Chauth. This will certainly make your love life full of happiness.

Lucky Colour for Sagittarius- The ruling planet of Sagittarius is Jupiter. In this manner, the Yellow Colour will be extremely special for you. You are encouraged to wear yellow on the arrival of Karwa Chauth. It will bring new desires to your dull life.



Lucky Colour for Capricorn- The ruling planet of Capricorn is Saturn. Along these lines, you can wear blue garments on this Karwa Chauth as it will be promising for you. This Colour will welcome energy in your life.



Lucky Colour for Aquarius- The ruling planet of Aquarius is Uranus. You are encouraged to wear purple or lavender garments on the Karwa Chauth this year. Likewise, you can give joy once again into your love life with the assistance of these colours.



Lucky Colour for Pisces- The ruling planet of Pisces is Venus. Along these lines, you can wear red shaded garments while participating in religious exercises. This colour will be fortunate for yourself as well as your husband.