Karwa Chauth 2024: Everything you need to know about Chandra puja

Although Karwa Chauth is observed across the country, it’s mostly the states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Delhi where celebrations mainly take place. This year, the festival will be observed on October 20. On this day, married women worship Lord Shiva, Mata Parvati, Kartikeya, and Lord Ganesha, and they maintain the Karwa Chauth fast for the longevity of their husbands. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Many young women nowadays also observe this fast for their future spouses, though they follow slightly different rituals. In addition, some husbands observe the Karwa Chauth fast. Nonetheless, the primary God to worship during this fast are Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, Kartikeya, Ganesh ji, and Chauth Mata, who is a manifestation of Goddess Parvati.

After the story of the Karwa Chauth is heard, the moon is sighted and arghya is offered to it using a karva (earthen pot) that is later broken. Women keep the Karva Chauth fast on this day without eating or drinking anything till the moon is visible, making it a very rigorous fast. It is given to a Brahmin or any worthy woman following the pooja.

When is Karwa Chauth?

• Kartik Krishna Chaturthi Tithi begins: Sunday, October 20, 2024 at 06:46 am

• Kartik Krishna Chaturthi Tithi conclusion: Monday, October 21, 2024 at 04:16 am

• Karwa Chauth Vrat: Sunday, October 20, 2024

More From This Section

• Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat: 05:46 pm to 07:02 pm (Duration: 01 hour 16 minutes)

• Karva Chauth fasting time: 06:25 am to 07:54 pm (Duration: 13 hours 29 minutes)

• Moonrise time on the day of Karwa Chauth: 07:54 pm.

Karwa Chauth: History and Significance

Karwa Chauth is a celebration of a husband and wife's love and marital relationship. The festival's origins can be traced back to the Mahabharata in which Savitri begs Lord Yama, the god of death, for her husband's soul.

The Pandavas and their wife Draupadi are the subject of another chapter in the epic. After Arjuna spent a few days praying and meditating in the Nilgiris, Draupadi turned to her brother Krishna for help.