Home / India News / Kashmir Valley endures unusual, severe dry spell amid harsh winter

Kashmir Valley endures unusual, severe dry spell amid harsh winter

Reduced snowfall and precipitation levels have prompted worries about potential water scarcity and its far-reaching impacts on the environment and daily life

The water level in the River Jhelum in Srinagar has witnessed a noticeable decrease, highlighting the severity of the dry conditions
ANI General News

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2024 | 3:33 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Kashmir Valley is grappling with an unusual and severe dry spell amid the harsh winter, raising concerns among residents and tourists alike.

Reduced snowfall and precipitation levels have prompted worries about potential water scarcity and its far-reaching impacts on the environment and daily life.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to the JK Met Department in an update issued on January 6 there has been a drop in Precipitation levels. The Met Department has predicted no significant weather activity till January 14 with Generally cloudy during January 9.

The absence of significant precipitation has resulted in a shortage of water for agricultural activities and essential human needs, intensifying the challenges faced by both the local population and visitors to the region.

The dry spell has also taken a toll on the picturesque landscapes that define Kashmir, with vegetation starting to wither and dry up. This not only impacts the visual beauty of the region but also threatens the livelihoods of those who rely on the usual snowfall patterns.

The water level in the River Jhelum in Srinagar has witnessed a noticeable decrease, highlighting the severity of the dry conditions.

Popular tourist destination Gulmarg, known for its pristine snow-capped mountains and lush green meadows, has also experienced a reduced snowfall this year, leading to dry conditions at key tourist spots. This phenomenon is causing concerns among locals and visitors who have come to expect the region's signature winter charm.

Also Read

Water level rising fast in Jhelum, tributaries due to continued rain in J&K

Kashmir heaves sigh of relief as water level recedes in Jhelum river

Over 10,000 evacuated as areas near Pakistan's River Sutlej get flooded

Climate change may make India, Indus Valley too hot for up to 2.2 bn: Study

Advisory issued in Gurdaspur after water released in Punjab's Ujh river

UP police's social media cell on alert ahead of Ram temple consecration

J-K admin imposes night curfew along international border in Samba

PACS operating Jan Aushadi Kendras; poor getting affordable medicines: Shah

Bilkis Bano verdict: Opposition slams Gujarat govt, says 'BJP exposed'

UK-India to build stronger ties during minister's visit to TN, Gujarat

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :KashmirWater LevelClean drinking waterDrinking water

First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 3:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story