PACS operating Jan Aushadi Kendras; poor getting affordable medicines: Shah

Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Monday said about 241 Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) have opened Jan Aushadi Kendras across the country that will ensure rural poor and farmers too avail the benefit of generic medicines at affordable rates.

So far, the government's Jan Aushadi Kendras were largely opened in cities benefiting the urban poor. Now this benefit is being extended to the rural poor, he said addressing an event here.

Shah, who also gave away the Jan Aushadi Kendra 'store code' certificates to five eligible PACS, said PACS could expand their business activities to open Jan Aushadi Kendras due to changes brought in their byelaws.

"In the last six months, 4,470 applications from PACS were received. Out of these, in-principle approval has been given to 2,373 PACS. Around 241 of them have started operating Jan Aushadi Kendras," Shah said.

With these outlets being opened in rural areas, people can now buy generic medicines at affordable rates. For instance, cancer medicines, which cost about Rs 2,250 in the open market are sold at Rs 250. Even rural girls can buy sanitary napkins at Re 1 from these kendras, he said.

Shah said the Modi government has streamlined Jan Aushadi Kendras to ensure the poor get medicines at 8-30 per cent of the cost. This has helped improve the health of the poor who have been able to save an estimated Rs 26,000 crore on medicine in the last nine years.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Cooperation B L Verma, Cooperation and Pharma Secretaries were also present at the event.

At present, there are around 63,000 functional PACS in the country. The government has taken several steps to strengthen PACS including their computerisation, diversifying their business activities, and putting in place model byelaws.