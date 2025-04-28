KCR asks Centre to stop killing Naxals under 'Operation Kagar'-What is it?

Former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has urged the Central government to halt the anti-Maoist ‘Operation Kagar’ on the border of Telangana and Chhattisgarh. He alleged that youths and tribals are being killed in the operations which he says “is not fair”.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president further called for peace talks with Maoists. He proposed this while addressing a public gathering in Hanumakonda district of Telangana during the celebration of the silver jubilee of the BRS party.

ALSO READ: DRG jawan injured in IED blast during anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh He criticised the Central government for its anti-tribal moves. “Today, the Central government, in the name of Operation Kagar, is killing youth and tribals in Chhattisgarh. It is not fair,” he said.

‘Not the spirit of democracy’

Commenting on the reported Maoist proposal for peace talks, Rao said that using force to eliminate them is not the spirit of democracy. “I am requesting the Central government. It is not democracy that you go on killing people. Operation Kagar should be stopped immediately. Give naxalites democratic space and hold talks,” he said.

Also Read

ALSO READ: Anti-Naxal operation along Chhattisgarh-Telangana border enters fifth day In a recent purported press note, the Maoists claimed that the Centre and the Chhattisgarh government, which is grappling with Naxal violence, have jointly launched ‘Operation Kagar’ against what they describe as a “revolutionary movement”.

The former chief minister urged the people to approve a resolution on the matter and forward it to the Centre.

What is Operation Kagar?

Operation Kagar is Home Minister Amit Shah’s long cherished project that is aimed at eliminating Naxals and bringing the political credentials of Maoism to an end. However, this operation proved bloody for those Naxals daring not surrendering to the government. For example, in just three initial months of 2025, more than 140 Maoists have been allegedly killed by the security forces in Chhattisgarh, according to the South Asia Terrorism Portal. Already accounting for more than half of Chhattisgarh’s total death toll for 2024 (235).

ALSO READ: Three Naxalites killed in encounter near Chhattisgarh-Telangana border The rise in violence is shocking compared to 2023, when only 23 alleged Maoists were killed in the state. This sharp increase is closely linked to the bounty system, where rewards of up to ₹25 lakh are offered for each dead Naxalite.

Operation Kagar, which roughly means ‘Final Mission’, follows a four-part plan: Setting up forward operating bases (FOBs) across Bastar in Chhattisgarh; using drones and satellite images to gather intelligence; building more than 612 strong police stations in areas taken back from Maoists; and promoting a ‘generous surrender policy’, under which around 7,500 Naxalites have reportedly surrendered over the past ten years.

What do Naxals want in India?

ALSO READ: 8 Naxals including one with bounty of Rs 1 cr killed in J'khand encounter Naxals, also called Maoists, want to change the way India is run. They believe the government is unfair, especially to poor people, tribal communities, and farmers. They think rich people and big companies control too much land and resources, while poor people suffer.

The Naxals want a revolution — they want to take land and power away from the rich and give it to the poor. They believe in armed struggle to bring this change, because they think peaceful ways like voting do not work for poor people.

Their final goal is to create a classless society where everyone is treated equally, based on communist ideas.

[With inputs from PTI]