Home / India News / KCR demands Bharat Ratna for social reformer Sathe, says will write to PM

KCR demands Bharat Ratna for social reformer Sathe, says will write to PM

He asked the Maharashtra government to also write to the Centre to accord the highest honour to Sathe, who was born on August 1, 1920 and died on July 18, 1969

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2023 | 6:47 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday said he will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to confer Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award, on noted Marathi poet and social reformer Annabhau Sathe. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party chief, who visited Sathe's memorial at Wategaon in Sangli district of Maharashtra earlier in the day, said the Telangana government will be writing to the Centre on the issue.

He asked the Maharashtra government to also write to the Centre to accord the highest honour to Sathe, who was born on August 1, 1920 and died on July 18, 1969.

Rao, popularly known as KCR, paid respects at the memorial of Sathe at Wategaon, the birthplace of the legendary poet. Sathe hailed from the backward Matang community and rose to become a powerful voice of the Samyukta Maharashtra movement that sought a separate state for Marathi-speaking people. He wrote poems, and songs attacking societal ills. Sathe is deeply revered among Dalits and other sections. Rao, after concluding his Sangli tour, paid a visit to the Ambabai Temple in Kolhapur.

Meanwhile, farmer leader Raghunath Dada Patil, who is associated with the Shetkari Sanghtana outfit, joined the BRS on Tuesday, said Manik Kadam, a leader of Rao's party in Kolhapur.

Rao is trying to spread his party's base in Maharashtra. As part of the BRS expansion plan, the Telangana Chief Minister visited Solapur last month.

Also Read

Telangana celebrates state formation day, KCR launches 21-day fete

CM KCR is more dangerous than Atiq Ahmed, says Telangana BJP chief

Raut calls BRS B-team of BJP; KCR dubs party as a team of farmers, Dalits

YS Sharmila sends truck full of damaged crops to KCR, demands compensation

CM KCR announces Rs 10,000 per acre assistance for crop loss for farmers

Total assets of 4,001 sitting MLAs stands at Rs 54,545 cr, finds ADR

Govt forms panel to suggest ways to rationalising, right-sizing ICAR

Tilak understood importance of journalism for freedom struggle: PM Modi

Govt identifies potential sites in MP, Rajasthan for cheetah introduction

Delhi Police enhances vigil, on alert post communal clashes in Gurugram

Topics :KCRBharat RatnaTelangana

First Published: Aug 02 2023 | 6:47 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn Industrial Internet denies signing deal with Tamil Nadu: Report

ED raids Hero MotoCorp Chairman Munjal's residence; PMLA case registered

Politics

TMC to table motion in assembly against 'Centre withholding dues of Bengal'

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Reliance Retail launches new 4G-enabled JioBook priced at Rs 16,499

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 100, domestic stays same

Govt hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,250 per tonne from Aug 1

Next Story