Home / India News / KEC International bags orders worth Rs 1,007 cr including hospital contract

KEC International bags orders worth Rs 1,007 cr including hospital contract

The company's transmission and distribution business secured an order for a 380 kV overhead transmission line project in the Middle East

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Pexels

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 6:27 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Engineering firm KEC International has bagged new orders worth Rs 1,007 crore, including for construction of a multi-speciality hospital.

Its civil business vertical secured an order for design, engineering, procurement and construction of a multi-speciality hospital in eastern India, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

The company's transmission and distribution business secured an order for a 380 kV overhead transmission line project in the Middle East.

The cables business bagged orders from within the country and abroad.

"KEC International Ltd, an RPG Group company, has secured new orders of Rs 1,007 crore across its various businesses," the filing said.

"With these orders, our YTD (Year To Date) order intake stands at a record of over Rs 5,500 crore, registering a strong growth of 15 per cent from last year," Vimal Kejriwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of KEC International, said.

Also Read

Marico reappoints Saugata Gupta as MD, Rajan Mittal joins as Ind Director

Indian middle class will nearly double to 61% by 2046-47: PRICE Report

Iran's navy seizes oil tanker with 24 Indian crew members near Oman

Biden aide speaks to Saudi prince on 'progress' towards Yemen war end

IIT Madras partners construction cos for implementing 'lean construction'

This engineering student cheated Amazon of Rs 20 lakh with fake invoices

Requirements for a UK work visa might get easier for Indians. Here is why

Bengaluru experiences its second 'zero shadow day' this year on August 18

SC adjourns hearing on Umar Khalid's plea seeking bail in UAPA case

Chandrayaan-3: Isro's Lander Module health normal, gets closer to Moon

Topics :KEC InternationalhospitalsRPG group

First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 6:27 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: Report

NCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50K

MP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in Ukraine

Centre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS Securities

Laptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction

Next Story