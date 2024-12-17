Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Keep ego at bay or one may fall into a hole: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Speaking at the valedictory silver jubilee function of Bharat Vikas Parishad's Viklang Kendra in Pune, Bhagwat also said there is a growing perception that everything in the society is going wrong

Bhagwat cited the teachings of Ramakrishna Paramahansa about the 'ripened I' and the 'raw I' to make his point about ego (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 9:52 AM IST
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said one should keep ego at bay or else he or she may fall into a hole.

Selfless service takes place when one identifies enduring happiness and satisfaction, which also increases the tendency to help others, he said.

Speaking at the valedictory silver jubilee function of Bharat Vikas Parishad's Viklang Kendra in Maharashtra's Pune on Monday, Bhagwat also said there is a growing perception that everything in the society is going wrong.

"However, for every negative aspect, there are 40 times more good and noble service activities taking place in the community. It is essential to spread awareness about these positive efforts because service is what fosters enduring trust in society," he said.

Bhagwat cited the teachings of Ramakrishna Paramahansa about the "ripened I" and the "raw I" to make his point about ego.

In every person, there is one 'almighty', which gives inspiration to serve the society, but there is ego as well, he pointed out.

"As per Ramakrishna Paramahansa, every person has two 'I's. One is raw and other is ripened. One should hold on to the ripened 'I' and keep the raw 'I' at bay (denoting ego). If one leads life with that raw 'I', he or she will fall into a hole," the RSS chief said.

It is essential to empower all sections of the society to ensure India's development, Bhagwat said, adding that progress of the nation is not limited to service alone.

Service, rather, should aim to make citizens capable of contributing to development, he added.

It is such capable citizens who drive the nation's progress, Bhagwat asserted.

The RSS gets credit for several good initiatives in society, but it is the volunteers who must be hailed for these, he opined.

Bhagwat praised the Bharat Vikas Parishad's Viklang Kendra for helping specially abled individuals by providing them modular legs, callipers and artificial limbs.

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 9:52 AM IST

