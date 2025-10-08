Home / India News / Kerala CM accuses Oppn of creating 'smokescreen' in Sabarimala gold row

Kerala CM accuses Oppn of creating 'smokescreen' in Sabarimala gold row

Vijayan said the Left government has never protected any wrongdoers and has the precedence of taking stringent action against anyone who commits wrong

Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM
Stating that the government is not scared of any such smokescreen, the CM said it was ready to present the facts | Photo: X@pinarayivijayan
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 2:43 PM IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday accused the UDF-led opposition of creating a "smokescreen" over the Sabarimala gold-plating issue and said the government is not scared of any such attempts.

He alleged that the Congress-led front were afraid of facts, and that is why they were continuously disrupting Assembly proceedings and reluctant to give a notice to discuss the matter in the House.

The CM made the remarks in the Assembly when the session resumed after a brief break following a scuffle that broke in the Well of the House between UDF MLAs and watch-and-ward personnel during the question hour.

The opposition legislators exchanged heated words with ruling party members during the question hour.

The UDF members have been disrupting the House proceedings since Monday, seeking the resignation of Devaswom minister V N Vasavan over alleged irregularities linked to the reduced weight of gold-plated coverings on 'Dwarapalaka' idols at the Sabarimala temple.

Vijayan said the Left government has never protected any wrongdoers and has the precedence of taking stringent action against anyone who commits wrong.

"The opposition is trying to create a smokescreen. It's very easy for them. Because they have their own means and systems for the same," he said.

Stating that the government is not scared of any such smokescreen, the CM said it was ready to present the facts.

He alleged that the opposition were not raising the matter in the House, as they were afraid of facts and discussions.

Vijayan further said the High Court has already directed the formulation of an SIT to probe the allegations pertaining to gold plating in Sabarimala.

"As per the direction of the High Court, a law and order ADGP-rank official is carrying out the probe. That investigation will be completed in an impeccable manner. If there's a culprit, not a single offender will escape," he said.

The CM also vehemently criticised the opposition members for continuously disrupting the House proceedings and said the protesters blocking the Speaker's view by raising a banner was unprecedented.

He accused some UDF members of "assaulting" watch-and-ward personnel, including women.

The veteran alleged that a woman watch-and-ward member was pushed away by a UDF member and such assaults were carried out by misusing the privilege of the House.

"Such attacks are humiliating, utterly cruel and condemnable," Vijayan added.

Before the CM's address, the UDF opposition boycotted the House proceedings.

The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the formation of an SIT to investigate alleged irregularities related to the reduced weight of gold-clad copper plates of the guardian deity idols at Sabarimala. The weight reduction was revealed during the proceedings in court in connection with the claddings being again sent for gold-plating this year, but without informing the High Court.

During the proceedings, it was found that when the claddings were last taken out of the Lord Ayyappa shrine for gold-plating in 2019, there was a reduction in their weight by around 4.5 kg, which had not been reported by the Devaswom officials.

Last week, the court had ordered a comprehensive inventory of all valuables, including gold, at the Sabarimala temple under the supervision of retired Justice K T Sankaran.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Pinarayi VijayanKeralaKerala governmentSabarimala rowSabarimala case

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

