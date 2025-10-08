Home / India News / India-made iPhone exports hit record $10 bn amid global demand rise

India-made iPhone exports hit record $10 bn amid global demand rise

Apple's surge in production and exports is fuelled by two new facilities, Tata Electronics' Hosur plant and Foxconn's Bengaluru unit, driving India's rise as a global iPhone hub

iPhone 17, iphone
The iPhone 17 is displayed during an announcement of new products at Apple Park on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025, in Cupertino, California (Photo:PTI)
Boris Pradhan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 2:48 PM IST
Apple has achieved a record $10 billion in iPhone exports from India in the first half of the financial year, up 75 per cent from $5.71 billion in the same period last year, according to The Economic Times.
 
Exports surge despite strong domestic demand
 
In September 2025 alone, Apple shipped $1.25 billion worth of iPhones, which is a 155 per cent jump from $490 million in September 2024. This despite strong local demand for the newly launched iPhone 17 series.
 
Exports typically surge in the months following Apple’s annual launch, coinciding with the global shopping season tied to Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Christmas, and New Year sales in Western markets.
 
For the first time, all iPhone 17 models are being produced in India for global markets from launch. The company’s Indian vendors regularly submit production and export data under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme.
 
New factories drive output growth
 
Officials said Apple’s production boost was largely due to the addition of two key facilities --Tata Electronics’ Hosur plant and Foxconn’s Bengaluru factory. India now hosts five iPhone manufacturing units, significantly expanding capacity.
 
“In FY25, Apple, through its vendors, produced $22 billion worth of iPhones, of which 80 per cent (about $17.5 billion) were exported,” an official said.
 
Production of iPhones in India has surged from $2 billion in FY22 to $22 billion in FY25, underscoring India’s growing role in Apple’s global supply chain.
 
Global demand boosts India’s export momentum
 
Apple unveils its new iPhone lineup each September, with export volumes rising soon after. Analysts say India’s role in Apple’s ecosystem has evolved from being primarily an assembly base to a key export hub serving international markets.
 
The global demand for iPhones has helped India’s factories become more efficient, while policy support under the PLI scheme has incentivised local production.
 
Price advantage abroad persists
 
Despite the 'made in India' tag, iPhones remain cheaper abroad. For instance, the iPhone Air retails for about $999 (₹88,018) overseas. After adding around 5 per cent GST, the effective international price is roughly ₹92,000.
 
In India, however, the same model costs ₹119,900, which is about 29 per cent higher, driven by import duties and local taxes.
 
India’s growing importance in Apple’s global strategy
 
Apple’s Indian manufacturing footprint, led by Foxconn, Pegatron, and Tata Electronics, has become pivotal to its diversification away from China. Analysts say India could account for one in four iPhones sold globally within the next few years.
 
With new facilities coming online and exports accelerating, India is fast emerging as a cornerstone of Apple’s 'China plus one' manufacturing strategy.

Topics :Apple iPhoneApple prices

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

