Kejriwal clears regulation and licensing of transport aggregators scheme

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approved a scheme for the regulation and licensing of aggregators providing passenger transport services and delivery service providers in the national capital.

The scheme also paves the way for bike taxis and mandates that the aggregators should on-board electric two-wheelers for passenger services.

The file pertaining to the Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme 2023 has now been submitted to the lieutenant governor's office, according to an official statement.

Kejriwal said, "Today, I have given my approval to the historic Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme. It marks a significant milestone in Delhi's fight against pollution. With this, Delhi has become the first state/UT in India, and among very few cities globally, to mandate a time-bound transition of commercial vehicle fleets of aggregators, delivery service providers and e-commerce entities to zero-emission electric vehicles."



The scheme also paves the way for the launch of electric bike taxi services in Delhi, he said.

"The Delhi government is committed to take all possible measures to improve transport services for the people of Delhi, while promoting green, sustainable urban mobility," he added.

Under the scheme, the target for introduction of EVs in new fleet of aggregators has been set at 100 per cent for two-wheelers. While three-wheelers have to achieve the target of 10 per cent EVs in new fleet in six months of the implementation of the scheme, 50 per cent in two years and 100 per cent in four years.

The aggregators with four-wheelers have to achieve the target of 5 per cent EVs in new fleet in six months, 50 per cent in three years and 100 per cent in five years. The entire fleet of all aggregators, old and new, has to transition to EVs by April 1, 2030.

For delivery service providers, the scheme has set the target for introduction of EVs in new fleet of two-wheelers and three-wheelers at 10 per cent in six months, 50 per cent in two years and 100 per cent in four years. While four-wheelers have to achieve the target of 5 per cent EVs in new fleet in six months, 50 per cent in three years and 100 per cent in five years. The entire fleet of all delivery service providers, old and new, has to transition to EVs by April 1, 2030.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot praised the initiative while noting it is the first time in India that any aggregator scheme has defined targets for them to convert their fleet into electric vehicles, promoting green and sustainable mobility.

"By laying down clear guidelines for the transition to electric vehicles and setting high standards for service quality and public safety, this scheme is poised to usher in a new era of transportation services in Delhi. We firmly believe that this scheme holds the potential to not only safeguard our environment but, more significantly, enhance the well-being of the citizens of Delhi," he added.

The scheme mandates commercial vehicle fleets to ensure a phased conversion to electric mobility to reduce air pollution and enhance green mobility. The entire vehicle fleet of all the aggregators, delivery service providers and e-commerce entities in Delhi will go electric by 2030.

Aggregators will be permitted to operate electric vehicle-only bike taxi services, with operational guidelines outlined in the scheme.

To enhance customer satisfaction, the scheme establishes strict standards for service quality. This includes requirements for vehicle cleanliness, driver behaviour, and timely resolution of customer complaints.

The scheme outlines compliances that are intended to enhance public safety.

The scheme applies to aggregators, delivery service providers, or e-commerce entities operating within the National Capital Territory of Delhi. It will cover those with 25 or more motor vehicles, excluding buses, in their fleet and who use a digital intermediary such as an app or web portal to connect with consumers for their services.

All existing or new operators must obtain a licence within 90 days of the scheme's notification or before commencing operations. Licenses will be valid for five years, with annual fees applicable, and zero fees in case of electric vehicles. Additionally, a 50 per cent rebate is provided for vehicles that are less than two years old.

Under the scheme, violations can attract monetary penalties ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 1,00,000 per instance.