Kejriwal to embark on Gujarat visit tomorrow amid speculation of ED arrest

Amid speculations of the arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged excise policy scam case, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to embark on a two-day visit to Gujarat tomorrow.

The Delhi CM has already skipped three summonses by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in connection with the excise policy case, accusing the BJP-led Centre of nursing 'political vendetta' and using central agencies at its disposal to hound and harass Opposition leaders.

Meanwhile, the scheduled Gujarat visit was proposed to be of three days but the Chief Minister is to hold a meeting today with Finance Minister Atishi and other officials ahead of the upcoming budget session.

Delhi CM Kejriwal along with his Punjab encounter Bhagwant Mann will reach Vadodra airport tomorrow afternoon.

In Netrang, he will address a public gathering.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister will also hold a review meeting with the party leaders ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls at 7 p.m. tomorrow.

He will also meet with party MLA Chaitar Vasava on Monday. The AAP has recently announced that Vasava, who is a tribal face, will contest the Lok Sabha polls.

In the previous Lok Sabha polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured victory on all the 26 seats in Gujarat.

However, the AAP opened its account in Gujarat in the state assembly polls, which was held in 2022, with five of its leaders securing a comfortable win.

Later, the party suffered a setback when one of the MLAs, Bhupendra Bhayani quit the party earlier last year.

With few months remaining for the Lok Sabha polls, the parties have started preparing for the same.

The Bhartiya Janata Party is preparing for the elections with BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Minister Amit Shah leading the preparedness.

As per the top source in the party, "Every Tuesday there will be a meeting of National General Secretaries strategizing for Lok sabha polls 2024. Soon party will announce the incharge for different states as well". Sources have revealed that the party has put its top leaders in charge of groups or schemes that the party believes are critical to the victory.