Maha delegation in Paris to seek Unesco tag for Shivaji Maharaj's forts

A high-level delegation led by Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar is in Paris to seek Unesco World Heritage status for 12 forts of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, an official said on Sunday.

As per an official statement from Shelar's office, the Maharashtra government has submitted a proposal to Unesco under the theme 'Maratha Military Landscape of India', seeking the inclusion of 12 forts in the World Heritage list.

The forts of Raigad, Rajgad, Pratapgad, Panhala, Shivneri, Lohagad, Salher, Sindhudurg, Suvarnadurg, Vijaydurg, Khanderi and Jinji in Tamil Nadu have been included in the proposal, the statement said.

On the directives of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, a delegation left for Paris on Saturday to present the state's case for Unesco recognition.

Shelar expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for forwarding Maharashtra's proposal to Unesco and Fadnavis for giving him the responsibility of representing the state on the global platform.

The four-member delegation, including additional chief secretary Vikas Kharge, deputy director of the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums Hemant Dalvi, and architect Shikha Jain, will be in Paris till February 26.

The delegation will conduct technical and diplomatic presentations before the Unesco authorities, emphasising the historical and architectural significance of these forts, the statement said.

The minister expressed hope that these efforts will help bring global recognition to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's forts while highlighting the importance of Maharashtra's cultural heritage.

"If Unesco grants recognition to these forts, it will open avenues for enhanced conservation, preservation, and tourism development. This will help safeguard Maharashtra's cultural heritage and boost the local economy," Shelar said.