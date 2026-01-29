Kerala Budget: ₹14,500 cr for pensions, honorariums of ASHAs hiked

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Friday presented the budget for the financial year 2026-27, announcing allocation of Rs 14,500 crore for social security pensions and hiking honorariums for ASHA and Anganwadi workers.

Presenting the second Pinarayi Vijayan-led government's sixth budget in the Legislative Assembly, Balagopal announced that the honorarium of Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) and Anganwadi workers has been hiked by Rs 1,000 per month and that of Anganwadi helpers by Rs 500.

The pay of pre-primary teachers and literacy mission motivators has been increased by Rs 1,000 per month and the daily wages of school cooking staff have been raised by Rs 25 per day, he said.