New Aadhaar app to allow selective sharing, quicker verification: Details

The government has launched a new Aadhaar app to make identity verification easier, safer and more citizen-friendly. Minister of State for Commerce and Industry and Electronics & Information Technology Jitin Prasada on Wednesday unveiled the app, developed by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

The app is designed to help Aadhaar holders carry and use their digital identity on their mobile phones in a secure and simple manner. Let's take a look at what the app does and how it benefits users.

What does the Aadhaar app do?

The app allows users to carry their Aadhaar digitally and use it for verification without showing a physical card or submitting photocopies. Users can share only the required details based on the need. It is expected to speed up identity checks at places such as airports, hotels, hospitals and on various service platforms.

Key features of Aadhaar app The app supports QR code-based offline verification, which can be used for hotel check-ins and similar services. It also offers optional face verification to confirm a person’s presence and age verification for services like movie ticket bookings. Users can lock or unlock their biometrics with a single click, view their Aadhaar authentication history and use a QR-based contact card to share contact details easily. The app allows up to five Aadhaar profiles to be managed on a single device, supporting the concept of “One Family–One App”. What will change for users? Through the app, users can now update their address and registered mobile number directly on their phones. This simplifies the process, as people will no longer need to visit banks or Aadhaar update centres for minor updates.

Increased privacy and data security Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Secretary S Krishan said the app promotes data minimisation, improves security and enables selective sharing of information. Users can share only specific details, such as name, photo or date of birth, instead of their full Aadhaar information. When shared through the app, Aadhaar numbers will not be stored by verifying agencies. Only digitally signed and verified data is shared, reducing the risk of misuse and aligning with the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act. Why a new Aadhaar app was needed The new app reduces paperwork, strengthens data security and makes identity verification faster and more convenient for everyday use. It puts greater emphasis on user consent, privacy and control over personal information.