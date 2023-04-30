Home / India News / Kerala calls for national consensus on law regarding human-animal conflict

Kerala calls for national consensus on law regarding human-animal conflict

The Kerala government has sought a national level consensus on bringing a legislation to deal with human-animal conflicts, which have been reported across the country

Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala calls for national consensus on law regarding human-animal conflict

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 1:40 PM IST
The Kerala government has sought a national level consensus on bringing a legislation to deal with human-animal conflicts, which have been reported across the country.

This comes in the wake of increase in cases of man-animal conflict in the state over the past few months.

One such case involved a rogue elephant, notorious for breaking into ration shops to steal rice, which earned him the moniker 'Arikomban', and causing damage to human settlements in some areas of Idukki district in Kerala.

The tusker was tranquilised on Saturday after months of uncertainty and confusion and was translocated to deep forest inside Periyar Tiger Reserve.

Speaking to PTI about the operation, state Forest Minister A K Saseendran said the man-animal conflict is not new to the country and we need a national consensus to deal with the issue.

"The man-animal conflict is a rising issue in the country and we need to develop a consensus at national level to formulate a law to deal with such conflicts," Saseendran said.

He also stressed on the importance of protecting both the wildlife and the humans.

"I always ask the animal protection groups and other NGOs who raise their voice for the protection of wildlife to provide their suggestions to resolve the man-animal conflict," he said.

Topics :Kerala govtHuman vs natureman animal conflicts

First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 2:53 PM IST

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

