Home / India News / Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan calls medicos 'pillars' of public health sector

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan calls medicos 'pillars' of public health sector

The committed efforts of doctors in maintaining the wellness of our society make them pillars of our public health sector, he tweeted

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM, Photo: ANI

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2023 | 12:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday extended greetings to medicos on the occasion of National Doctor's Day and described them as 'pillars' of the public health sector.

The committed efforts of doctors in maintaining the wellness of our society make them pillars of our public health sector, he tweeted.

The CM urged everybody to ensure support for their "exemplary service".

"On this #DoctorsDay, let's salute their firm will and resoluteness in providing healthcare and ensure support for their exemplary services," Vijayan added.

Also Read

LDF Govt comes out with "Real Kerala Story" ad on 2nd anniversary day

Doctor stabbed to death in Kerala's Kollam district allegedly by patient

Sharing dais with Kerala CM Vijayan in US to cost $50,000: Reports

CPI(M) has become a Muslim party: Kerala BJP chief hits out at CM Vijayan

Vijayan meets envoys of UAE, Vietnam at Kerala House in Delhi

Kin of AP blast victims seek compensation from pharmaceutical company

Maha bus accident: Tyre burst caused mishap which killed 25, say police

Seers in Karnataka oppose repeal of anti-conversion, cow slaughter laws

Union Home Minister Amit Shah extends greetings on Doctors Day, CA Day

Pakistan to send security delegation to India for inspecting ODI WC venues

Topics :Pinarayi VijayanKeralapublic healthdoctors

First Published: Jul 01 2023 | 12:12 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story