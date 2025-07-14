Home / India News / Kerala steps up surveillance after second Nipah death; 543 on contact list

Kerala steps up surveillance after second Nipah death; 543 on contact list

Hospitals in six Kerala districts on alert as state steps up vigil; high-risk contacts under close watch to curb further spread of Nipah virus

nipah virus kerala
A total of 46 individuals have been identified as close contacts of the deceased | Photo: Reuters
Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 10:24 AM IST
A second case of Nipah virus has been confirmed in Kerala’s Palakkad district after a 58-year-old man from Kumaramputhur, near Mannarkkad, tested positive posthumously. The patient was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Perinthalmanna and passed away on July 12.
 
Following the confirmation of the second Nipah death, Kerala health authorities have intensified contact tracing and field-level monitoring efforts in the region. 
 
Kerala Health Minister Veena George said a list of contacts has been compiled, and the state is waiting for results from the National Institute of Virology, Pune. Preliminary tests conducted at Manjeri Medical College had given a positive result for Nipah. 
A total of 46 individuals have been identified as close contacts of the deceased. CCTV footage and other relevant information have been reviewed to construct a detailed route map and family tree. This will help in tracking possible exposures.

Hospitals in six districts of Kerala put on alert

Health authorities in Kerala have issued an alert across hospitals in Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Wayanad, and Thrissur districts. Field-level interventions, including fever surveillance, are ongoing in affected areas.
 
Residents in Palakkad and Malappuram have been urged to avoid non-essential hospital visits, especially in the current context. Health officials have advised that only one person should accompany a patient, and all individuals entering hospital premises—patients, visitors, and healthcare personnel—must wear masks at all times.

Central team assesses situation in Kerala

A central team from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare arrived in Kerala on July 9 to assess the situation in the affected districts and coordinate response strategies, PTI reported.
 
The National Joint Outbreak Response Team is led by Dr Pranay Verma. He is the Joint Director and Public Health Specialist at the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and is currently working in Malappuram, an official statement said. 
The 10-member expert panel includes scientists from the ICMR-National Institute of Virology, Pune, along with wildlife and veterinary specialists and representatives from the animal welfare department.

543 individuals on statewide contact list

The state’s cumulative contact list for Nipah virus exposure now includes 543 people, with 46 linked to the latest confirmed fatality. Currently, ten individuals are undergoing treatment in Malappuram, two of whom are in intensive care.
 
In Malappuram district, 62 samples have so far tested negative. In Palakkad district, one person is being treated in isolation. Overall, 36 individuals are classified as being in the highest risk category, while 128 are under high-risk observation. 

What is the Nipah virus?

According to the World Health Organization, Nipah is a zoonotic virus that can be transmitted from animals to humans. Human-to-human transmission is also possible, as it is spread via contaminated food sources. The virus is associated with high mortality rates and requires prompt public health action to prevent outbreaks.

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

