'Govt working towards further development of tourism industry': Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha attended the foundation stone laying ceremony of 51-Shakti Peetha Park at Banduar, on Sunday.
While attending the ceremony, Tripura CM mentioned that his government is working towards the further development of the tourism industry in the state, and that it will be possible to carry out socio-economic development by keeping the tourism sector in focus.
In line with the official press release, Saha further informed that the government is committed to the overall development of the state and solving the problems of the people. The government has given importance to infrastructure development, housing, healthcare, education, and increasing the income of rural people.
The Tripura CM made these remarks while attending the foundation stone laying and ground-breaking ceremony of the '51 Shakti Peeth Park' at Banduwar in the temple city of Udaipur, on Sunday.
The official statement mentioned that this project will be implemented at ₹ 97.70 crore with financial assistance from the central government.
"Today (Monday) is truly a happy day for all. Our famous Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has given special importance to the development of the tourism industry. In the Chief Ministe₹' Conclave held in Delhi, he said to develop at least one world-class tourist centre in every state so that the people from all over the world will gather around these tourist spots," CM Saha said.
The CM emphasised that quality should be maintained in the construction of the 51 Shakti Peeth Park, where the foundation stone was laid on Sunday.
Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury. Gomati Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati Debal Debroy, MLA Rampada Jamatia, MLA Abhishek Debroy. MLA Jitendra Majumdar, Matabari Panchayat Samili Chairpe₹on Shilpi Das, Gomati District Magistrate, Superintendent of Police, and other high-ranking officials were present at the event as distinguished guests.
