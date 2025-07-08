Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 10:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Kerala health min chairs review meeting on Nipah virus, 461 in contact list

'It has been ensured that all the people on the high-risk list remain in quarantine. No person in the contact list is left unaccounted for. Police help has been sought for this,' Veena George said

More than 300 contacts have been identified thus far in 3 districts: Pallakad, Mallapuram and Kozhikode. (Photo: Reuters)

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Kerala Health Minister Veena George chaired a review meeting regarding the prevention of the Nipah virus at the Collectorate Conference Hall in Malappuram. There are 461 people in the Nipah contact list, out of which 27 people are at a high risk, Health Minister Veena George said.

Health Minister Veena George on Monday said, "There are currently 461 people in the Nipah contact list in the state. Out of these, 252 are from the Malappuram district and 209 are from the Palakkad district. 27 people are on the high-risk list. They are undergoing treatment in Malappuram, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Kannur and Ernakulam districts." 

 

The minister added, "Out of 48 people in the contact list, 46 have tested negative. Out of these, 23 are in Manjeri Medical College and 23 in Kozhikode."

She added that the people on the high-risk list are in quarantine, and all persons on the list have been found.

"It has been ensured that all the people on the high-risk list remain in quarantine. No person in the contact list is left unaccounted for. Police help has been sought for this," Veena George added.

Earlier on July 4, the health authorities in Kerala issued an alert after two suspected cases of Nipah were found in the state. 

Veena George said that the suspected cases of the Nipah virus are from the Palakkad and Malappuram districts. "An alert has been issued in three districts of Kerala, namely Kozhikode, Malappuram and Palakkad, in connection with two new Nipah virus cases," she said.

According to official sources, the positive case is that of Bishara Nehrin, an 18-year-old female resident of Mallapuram District. The place of residence is rural, with a nearby forested area and fruit orchards reportedly frequented by Fruit bats. The patient succumbed to the illness on July 1, 2025.

"The post-mortem samples (Serum, CSF, NPS & lung tissue) were sent to Regional VRDL in GMC, Kozhikode on 2nd July and were reported positive by RT-PCR," they added. 

Regarding the other case, sources stated that Hasanath, a 38-year-old female resident of the Pallakad district.

"The patient is presently admitted to a private hospital in Mallapuram and is on ventilatory support. The samples sent to NIV Pune on 4th July 2025 were confirmed to be positive for NiVD Public Health Response," sources told ANI.

The official sources further said that more than 300 contacts have been identified thus far in 3 districts: Pallakad, Mallapuram and Kozhikode.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

