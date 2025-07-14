Home / India News / Delhi declares war on air pollution with full-year ban on firecrackers

Delhi declares war on air pollution with full-year ban on firecrackers

DPCC imposes year-round firecracker ban in Delhi; police halt online sales, warn of legal action; DRI seizes ₹35 crore worth of smuggled Chinese fireworks in crackdown

Crackers
This is not the first time a firecracker ban has been enforced on the national capital (Photo: Shutterstock)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 10:06 AM IST
In a move to fight air pollution, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has announced a permanent, year-round ban on the manufacture, storage, sale, and use of all kinds of firecrackers in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi.
 
The order was issued on Sunday through a public notice under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986. It applies to all individuals, institutions, and organisations across Delhi. The DPCC has made it clear that anyone found violating the ban will face legal consequences, India Today reported.

To ensure the ban is properly enforced, the public has been encouraged to report violations. Complaints can be made through:

  • The Noise Pollution Grievance Redressal web portal
  • The Green Delhi mobile app
  • The helpline number 155271
  • Emergency services via 112
The decision comes as part of ongoing efforts to improve Delhi’s air quality, especially during winter months when pollution typically peaks. 
 
This is not the first time a firecracker ban has been enforced on the national capital. A similar restriction was introduced last year by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

Crackdown on online firecracker sales

In line with the firecracker ban, the Delhi Police have issued instructions to e-commerce and social media platforms to stop the online listing and delivery of firecrackers within the city, news agency ANI reported.
This directive follows the Supreme Court’s order dated May 6, 2025 and aims to ensure complete compliance with the NCT (National Capital Territory) government’s orders.
 
According to a statement from the Delhi Police Crime Branch, ecommerce platforms have been told to remove firecracker listings in Delhi; apply location-based restrictions to prevent sales in the city; inform customers clearly about the prohibition and; instruct delivery partners not to accept or transport firecrackers. 
They have also been asked to confirm compliance in writing. Any failure to follow the order will attract criminal prosecution under relevant laws.

Banquet halls, hotels also advised

Not just online sellers — banquet halls, hotels, and guesthouses have also been informed to strictly comply with the ban. Police have issued advisories urging them to ensure no manufacturing, storage, or bursting of firecrackers takes place on their premises.
 
₹35 cr worth of Chinese firecrackers seizes
In a significant crackdown under ‘Operation Fire Trail’, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) last week seized Chinese firecrackers and fireworks worth ₹35 crore that had been illegally imported, according to a report by news agency PTI.
 
An official from the agency said the contraband was hidden in seven shipping containers located at Nhava Sheva Port near Mumbai and Mundra Port and Kandla SEZ in Gujarat. 
“These Chinese fireworks, weighing 100 metric tonnes, were smuggled by mis-declaring them as mini decorative plants, artificial flowers, and plastic mats,” the official said.
 
(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

