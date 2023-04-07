Home / India News / Kerala gold smuggling: Kingpin K.T. Ramees held, sent to judicial custody

Kingpin of Kerala gold smuggling case K.T.Ramees has been arrested and sent to a jail here by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), an official said here on Friday

Kochi
Kerala gold smuggling: Kingpin K.T. Ramees held, sent to judicial custody

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 3:54 PM IST
The central agency is set to question him in detail.

As per the official, the arrest was made on Wednesday when Ramees was called for questioning in the case in which Swapna Suresh is the prime accused.

In the past, Ramees had been arrested by both NIA and Customs in the same case.

Ramees is understood to be controlling the gold smuggling business from the Middle East. The ED called him for questioning on Wednesday and recorded his arrest.

He was produced before a court here which sent him to judicial custody.

According to the source, the move is indicative of the seriousness with which the central agency is determined to proceed.

His name surfaced strongly after Swapna was arrested by the NIA from Bengaluru in July 2020. Soon he was made an accused in the case.

Topics :Kerala governmentKerala AssemblyEnforcement Directorate

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 3:20 PM IST

Next Story