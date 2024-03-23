Home / India News / Kerala govt moves SC against President withholding assent to its bills

Kerala govt moves SC against President withholding assent to its bills

Besides several other reliefs, the state govt has also sought direction to declare illegal Governor Khan reserving a total of seven bills, including these four, for consideration of the President

Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2024 | 7:14 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

In an unusual move, the Kerala government has petitioned the Supreme Court against President Droupadi Murmu withholding assent to four bills passed by the state assembly.

It has requested that the President not granting assent to the bills -- University Laws (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill, 2021; the Kerala Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022; the University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022; and the University Laws (Amendment) (No. 3) Bill, 2022 -- without stating any reason be declared unconstitutional.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government has made the Union government, the Secretary to the President of India, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and his additional secretary parties to the case.

ALSO READ: Kejriwal will be released, start revolution in country: Punjab CM Mann

Besides several other reliefs, the state government has also sought direction to declare illegal Governor Khan reserving a total of seven bills, including these four, for the consideration of the President.

"The conduct of the Governor in keeping Bills pending for long and indefinite periods of time, and thereafter reserving the Bills for the consideration of the President without any reasons relatable to the Constitution is manifestly arbitrary and violates Article 14 (equality before law) of the Constitution," the plea said.

Equally, it added, the aid and advise rendered by the Union of India to the President to withhold assent to the four bills which are wholly within the domain of the state, while disclosing no reason whatsoever, is also manifestly arbitrary and violates Article 14.

"Additionally, the actions impugned defeat the rights of the people of the State of Kerala under Article 21 of the Constitution, by denying them the benefits of welfare legislation enacted by the State Assembly," it said.

Earlier also, the state government has moved the top court accusing the governor of not granting assent to several bills cleared by the assembly and the court had on November 20, last year issued a notice the office of the governor on the plea.
 


Also Read

President Droupadi Murmu presents National Service Scheme awards

Women's Premier League: RCB SWOT analysis, schedule for WPL 2024

President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

President Droupadi Murmu receives new voter ID card from Delhi CEO

CM Stalin urges Prez Murmu to give assent to Tamil Nadu's anti-NEET bill

New syllabus for grades 3-6 from 2024-25, no change for other classes: CBSE

CM Arvind Kejriwal moves Delhi HC against arrest in excise policy case

Youtuber Elvish Yadav gets bail from Gurugram court in assault case

Army cancels seminar on UCC after backlash from political parties in J&K

Kavitha's nephew involved in transfer of illicit funds in liquor scam: ED

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Kerala govtSupreme CourtKerala AssemblyPresident of India

First Published: Mar 23 2024 | 7:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story