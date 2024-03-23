Kejriwal will be released, start revolution in country: Punjab CM Mann

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is in ED custody in connection with an excise policy-linked money-laundering case, will be released and bring a revolution in the country, his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann said on Saturday.

The 55-year-old AAP national convenor was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday from his official residence. He was on Friday produced in court, which sent him to ED custody till March 28.

Mann, Delhi ministers Atishi and Kailash Gahlot, and Mayor Shelly Oberoi visited Shaheedi Park on Saturday to commemorate the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru.

"The BJP wants to bring dictatorship in the country. Sending opposition leaders to jail is not freedom. Let us unite or the country will be ruined. Kejriwal will come out, bringing a big revolution," Mann said.

The Delhi government will run according to the law, he said.

"No law says that a chief minister sent to jail under a political vendetta needs to resign. He is in ED custody, he has not been proven guilty. Every candidate will be Kejriwal. Every volunteer will be Kejriwal," the Punjab chief minister asserted.

Mann noted that all international dailies have written on their front pages about how "democracy is in danger" in India.

"These people talk about stopping the war between Ukraine and Russia. They put opposition leaders in jail here," he said.