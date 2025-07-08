Home / India News / Kerala health min chairs review meeting on Nipah virus, 461 in contact list

Kerala health min chairs review meeting on Nipah virus, 461 in contact list

'It has been ensured that all the people on the high-risk list remain in quarantine. No person in the contact list is left unaccounted for. Police help has been sought for this,' Veena George said

nipah virus kerala
More than 300 contacts have been identified thus far in 3 districts: Pallakad, Mallapuram and Kozhikode. (Photo: Reuters)
ANI General News
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Kerala Health Minister Veena George chaired a review meeting regarding the prevention of the Nipah virus at the Collectorate Conference Hall in Malappuram. There are 461 people in the Nipah contact list, out of which 27 people are at a high risk, Health Minister Veena George said.

Health Minister Veena George on Monday said, "There are currently 461 people in the Nipah contact list in the state. Out of these, 252 are from the Malappuram district and 209 are from the Palakkad district. 27 people are on the high-risk list. They are undergoing treatment in Malappuram, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Kannur and Ernakulam districts." 

The minister added, "Out of 48 people in the contact list, 46 have tested negative. Out of these, 23 are in Manjeri Medical College and 23 in Kozhikode."

She added that the people on the high-risk list are in quarantine, and all persons on the list have been found.

"It has been ensured that all the people on the high-risk list remain in quarantine. No person in the contact list is left unaccounted for. Police help has been sought for this," Veena George added.

Earlier on July 4, the health authorities in Kerala issued an alert after two suspected cases of Nipah were found in the state. 

Veena George said that the suspected cases of the Nipah virus are from the Palakkad and Malappuram districts. "An alert has been issued in three districts of Kerala, namely Kozhikode, Malappuram and Palakkad, in connection with two new Nipah virus cases," she said.

According to official sources, the positive case is that of Bishara Nehrin, an 18-year-old female resident of Mallapuram District. The place of residence is rural, with a nearby forested area and fruit orchards reportedly frequented by Fruit bats. The patient succumbed to the illness on July 1, 2025.

"The post-mortem samples (Serum, CSF, NPS & lung tissue) were sent to Regional VRDL in GMC, Kozhikode on 2nd July and were reported positive by RT-PCR," they added. 

Regarding the other case, sources stated that Hasanath, a 38-year-old female resident of the Pallakad district.

"The patient is presently admitted to a private hospital in Mallapuram and is on ventilatory support. The samples sent to NIV Pune on 4th July 2025 were confirmed to be positive for NiVD Public Health Response," sources told ANI.

The official sources further said that more than 300 contacts have been identified thus far in 3 districts: Pallakad, Mallapuram and Kozhikode.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Himachal CM chairs disaster management meet; focus on training, SDRF

LIVE news updates: Accused in Gopal Khemka case killed in police encounter

'Privilege to be amongst few': Shukla describes seeing Earth from space

Himachal death toll rises to 80; 52 rain-related, 28 due to road accidents

PM Modi raised Bihar's railway budget by 9 times to ₹10,000 cr: Vaishnaw

Topics :nipah virusNipahKeralaKerala governmentHealth Ministry

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story