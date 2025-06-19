Home / India News / Toilets at petrol pump cannot be used as public facilities, says Kerala HC

Toilets at petrol pump cannot be used as public facilities, says Kerala HC

The Kerala High Court directs state and local bodies not to force petrol pump owners to allow public use of toilets meant only for customers, citing safety and property concerns

CNG petrol pump
The dealers said that the washrooms were installed only for customers who stop to refuel and need them in an emergency. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 10:43 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Kerala High Court has temporarily barred the state and local bodies from turning toilets at privately run petrol pumps into public conveniences, LiveLaw reported. 
Justice CS Dias issued the order while hearing a writ petition filed by the Petroleum Traders Welfare and Legal Service Society and five individual retailers. 
The petitioners argued that officials from the state government and Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation were pressuring them to let everyone use their restrooms. Posters had even been pasted on some pumps, creating “the impression that the toilets are public toilets”, they told the court. 

‘Public use disrupts daily operations’

According to the petition, large groups — including tourists from passing buses — now arrive expecting free access. This crowds petrol-pump premises, causes arguments and, the retailers say, raises safety risks in an area where fuel is handled. 
The dealers maintain the washrooms were installed only for customers who stop to refuel and need them in an emergency. Allowing unrestricted entry would “impede and even endanger the functioning of petrol pumps”, they said. 
“Hence in light of the impending threat and disastrous consequences which might ensue due to usage of such toilets by general public at large; it is essential that requisite directions may be passed by this Honourable Court to restrict usage of such toilets only to customers who come for refuelling their vehicles and that too only in emergency situations,” the petitioners submitted, as quoted by LiveLaw.  ALSO READ: Swachh Bharat Mission revolutionised sanitation landscape: Economic Survey
   

Court seeks Swachh Bharat guidelines

Earlier, the court directed the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation to produce any guidelines issued under the Swachh Bharat Mission that could justify opening private toilets to the public. 
The retailers have also asked for a declaration that their toilets are private property safeguarded by Article 300A of the Constitution, and that no law allows authorities to re-designate them as public facilities under the Petroleum Act or its 2002 Rules.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Social media influencer arrested in Gujarat for alleged honeytrapping

Pandharpur Wari Palki Yatra 2025: Check dates, day-wise schedule and more

Air India crash: 210 victims identfied, 187 bodies handed over to families

LIVE news updates: Hezbollah commander killed in Lebanon drone strike

Delhi may receive moderate rainfall today, yellow alert issued in Mumbai

Topics :Kerala High CourtPetrol pumpsToiletsBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story