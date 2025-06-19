Air India crash: 210 victims identfied, 187 bodies handed over to families

A week after the deadly Air India crash that took place in Ahmedabad, DNA samples of 210 victims had been matched with their families and 187 mortals had been released, announced Gujarat Minister of Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Rushikesh Patel on Thursday.

In a post on social media X, Patel wrote "UPDATED UP TO :- 19/06/2025, 8:30 a.m. NO. OF DNA MATCH - 210 NO. OF RELATIVES CONTACTED- 210 NO. OF MORTAL RELEASED- 187 Remaining Mortal remains will be handed over soon."

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation released new draft rules to tighten control over structures that pose a risk to aircraft safety.

The draft, titled Aircraft (Demolition of Obstructions) Rules, 2025, was issued on June 18 and will come into force once published in the Official Gazette. ALSO READ: Civil Aviation ministry issues new rules to remove obstacles near airports The rules aim to give authorities the power to take prompt action against buildings and trees that exceed height limits in designated aerodrome zones. This is seen as a proactive step to prevent potential accidents caused by obstructions in flight paths. "Where any notification has been issued by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 18 of the Act and the officer-in-charge of the concerned aerodrome has reason to believe that any building or tree exists in violation of the provisions of the aforesaid notification, he shall serve a copy of the notification on the owner of the building or tree, as the case may be, in accordance with the procedure laid down in sub-section (3) of said section," the draft reads.

Under the draft, any structure found violating the prescribed height limits may be served a notice by the officer-in-charge of an aerodrome. Owners must submit detailed information - including structure dimensions and site plans - within sixty days. Failure to comply could result in enforcement action, including demolition or height reduction. "The officer-in-charge of the concerned aerodrome shall forthwith send a report of such violation to the Director General, or any officer authorised by him in this behalf," it added. ALSO READ: Air India cuts 15% international wide-body flights after Ahmedabad crash For physical verification, officers are empowered to enter the premises during daylight hours after informing the owner. In cases of non-cooperation, officers may proceed based on available information and refer the matter to the DGCA.