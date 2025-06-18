Pandharpur Wari Palki Yatra 2025: Check dates, day-wise schedule and more

Preparations for one of Maharashtra's most spiritually significant events have begun with the formal release of the schedule for the revered Ashadhi Wari 2025, the centuries-old pilgrimage to Pandharpur.

Lakhs of Warkaris will go on foot to the holy town of Pandharpur this year when the Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi leaves Dehu on June 18 and the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi leaves Alandi on June 19.

Pandharpur Wari, one of Maharashtra's most cherished and centuries-old pilgrimages in honour of Lord Vitthal, a form of Lord Vishnu, attracts millions each year. On Ashadhi Ekadashi, which falls on July 6, 2025, the pilgrimage will culminate at the holy city of Pandharpur, which is full of faith, devotion, and cultural vibrancy.

What is Pandharpur Wari? Warkaris, or devotees, march in the Pandharpur Wari devotional procession for several days while singing hymns and abhangas, or devotional songs. Two significant Palkhi processions, including Sant Tukaram Maharaj's from Dehu and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj's from Alandi, lead the pilgrimage. The Wari covers more than 250 kilometres in around 20 days. The Palkhis stop in some cities and villages along the way for cultural events, spiritual talks, and community events. Pandharpur Wari Palki Yatra 2025: Timetable Thousands of devotees walk beside the Palkhi while it is holding its padukas, or sacred sandals, as the procession moves from Dehu, the birthplace of Sant Tukaram, toward Pandharpur.

• Departure: June 18, 2025 (Wednesday) • Arrival in Pandharpur: July 5, 2025 (Saturday) • Ashadhi Ekadashi: July 6, 2025 (Sunday). Pandharpur Wari Palki Yatra 2025: Schedule June 18: Departure from Dehu, overnight halt at Inamdar Wada June 20: Reaches Pune, halt at Nanapeth June 22: Proceeds to Loni Kalbhor June 27: Arrival at Katewadi, Goat & Sheep Ringan tradition July 1: Niravsamadhi and Gol Ringan at Akluj July 5: Arrival in Pandharpur July 6: Devotees partake in holy bath and darshan on Ashadhi Ekadashi July 10: Return journey to Dehu begins. Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj (Mauli) Palkhi 2025: Schedule June 19: Departs from Alandi at 8 PM

June 20: Reaches Pune, overnight halt June 24: Reaches Jejuri after halting in Saswad June 27: Symbolic farewell (Niravsamadhi) at Taradgaon July 1-4: Gol Ringan ceremonies at Sadashivnagar, Khudus, and Thakur Buva Samadhi July 5: Final stretch to Pandharpur via Wakhari July 6: Holy dip in Chandrabhaga River on Ashadhi Ekadashi July 10: Return journey to Alandi begins. Pandharpur Wari Palki Yatra 2025: Significance Sant Dnyaneshwar, a philosopher and saint from the 13th century who wrote Dnyaneshwari, a Marathi commentary on the Bhagavad Gita, is honoured by the Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi. The pursuit of enlightenment, self-realisation, and spiritual union is symbolised by the journey he takes with his padukas.

More than just a pilgrimage, Pandharpur Wari is a living celebration of equality, commitment, and camaraderie. It unites thousands of followers from all walks of life to walk in unison, recite the Lord's names, and reiterate the principles of service, humility, and love. The teachings of Sant Tukaram, a saint-poet who promoted equality, humility, and bhakti, are honoured by the Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi. Generations of people were motivated to pursue a path of devotion free from caste and social divisions by his abhangas. More about 'Maharashtra’s Soulful Spiritual Journey' In addition to being a religious occasion, the Ashadhi Wari pilgrimage is a living custom that unites communities via cultural unity and bhakti (devotion). As followers recite "Vitthal Vitthal" and build a moving temple of faith throughout Maharashtra, the journey is full of bhajans, dindis, and rites like Gol Ringan.